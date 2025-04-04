Florida high school football: Bradford announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Bradford Tornadoes announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Tornadoes will play 10 games, including three contests against Appling County (Georgia), Mandarin and Newberry.
Among other teams on the schedule are Alachua Santa Fe, Baker County, Dunnellon, Keystone Heights, Leon and on the road against South Sumter over in Sumter County.
Below is the Tornadoes' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 BRADFORD TORNADOES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at Cocoa (preseason)
Aug. 22: vs. Baker County
Aug. 29: at Dunnellon
Sep. 5: at South Sumter
Sep. 12: at Mandarin
Sep. 19: vs. Appling County (Georgia)
Sep. 26: at Keystone Heights
Oct. 3: at Palatka
Oct. 10: vs. Newberry
Oct. 17: vs. Leon
Oct. 24: vs. Alachua Santa Fe
