Florida high school football: Bradford announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Tornadoes' schedule are Appling County (Georgia), Mandarin and Newberry

Bradford's Marlin Haywood (18) and Branden Williams (9) celebrate a touchdown score during the first quarter of a high school football matchup Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024 at Bradford High School in Starke, Fla. The Bradford Tornadoes blanked the Keystone Heights Indians 40-0.
Bradford's Marlin Haywood (18) and Branden Williams (9) celebrate a touchdown score during the first quarter of a high school football matchup Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024 at Bradford High School in Starke, Fla. The Bradford Tornadoes blanked the Keystone Heights Indians 40-0. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Bradford Tornadoes announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Tornadoes will play 10 games, including three contests against Appling County (Georgia), Mandarin and Newberry.

Among other teams on the schedule are Alachua Santa Fe, Baker County, Dunnellon, Keystone Heights, Leon and on the road against South Sumter over in Sumter County.

Below is the Tornadoes' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 BRADFORD TORNADOES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at Cocoa (preseason)

Aug. 22: vs. Baker County

Aug. 29: at Dunnellon

Sep. 5: at South Sumter

Sep. 12: at Mandarin

Sep. 19: vs. Appling County (Georgia)

Sep. 26: at Keystone Heights

Oct. 3: at Palatka

Oct. 10: vs. Newberry

Oct. 17: vs. Leon

Oct. 24: vs. Alachua Santa Fe

