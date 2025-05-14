Florida high school football: Cypress Bay announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Cypress Bay Lightning announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Lightning will play a full 10-game slate, including four notable contests against Goleman, Flanagan, Stranahan and state power Western.
Among other teams on the Lightning schedule are Cooper City, Coral Springs, Hallandale, Majory Stoneman Douglas, McArthur and at home in a district contest against Taravella.
Below is the Lightning 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 CYPRESS BAY LIGHTNING FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 21: at Majory Stoneman Douglas
Aug. 29: at Flanagan
Sep. 12: vs. McArthur
Sep. 19: vs. Stranahan
Sep. 26: vs. Goleman
Oct. 3: at Coral Springs
Oct. 10: vs. Taravella
Oct. 17: vs. Western
Oct. 24: at Cooper City
Oct. 30: vs. Hallandale
