Florida high school football: Cypress Bay announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Lightning schedule are Goleman, Flanagan, Stranahan and Western

Photo by Taylor Balkom, SBLive

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Cypress Bay Lightning announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Lightning will play a full 10-game slate, including four notable contests against Goleman, Flanagan, Stranahan and state power Western.

Among other teams on the Lightning schedule are Cooper City, Coral Springs, Hallandale, Majory Stoneman Douglas, McArthur and at home in a district contest against Taravella.

Below is the Lightning 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 CYPRESS BAY LIGHTNING FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 21: at Majory Stoneman Douglas

Aug. 29: at Flanagan

Sep. 12: vs. McArthur

Sep. 19: vs. Stranahan

Sep. 26: vs. Goleman

Oct. 3: at Coral Springs

Oct. 10: vs. Taravella

Oct. 17: vs. Western

Oct. 24: at Cooper City

Oct. 30: vs. Hallandale

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

