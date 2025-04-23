Florida high school football: Lakeland announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the 9-time state champion Lakeland Dreadnaughts announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Dreadnaughts will play 10 games, including three notable contests against 7-time CIF state champion De La Salle (California), 2024 Class 7A finalist Lake Mary and Orlando The First Academy.
Among other teams on the Dreadnaughts' schedule are Auburndale, Kathleen, Lake Gibson, Miami Booker T. Washington, Sebring, Sumner and at home against Specialty Fit Academy.
Below is the Dreadnaughts' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a later date.
2025 LAKELAND DREADNAUGHTS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
May 17: vs. Jesuit (spring jamboree)
Aug. 16: vs. Miami Northwestern (preseason jamboree; Neutural site)
Aug. 22: at Auburndale
Aug. 29: at De La Salle (California)
Sep. 5: vs. Lake Mary
Sep. 19: at Miami Booker T. Washington
Sep. 26: at Lake Gibson
Oct. 3: vs. Sumner
Oct. 10: vs. Sebring
Oct. 17: vs. Specialty Fit Academy
Oct. 24: vs. Kathleen
Oct. 31: vs. Orlando The First Academy
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi