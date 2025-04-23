High School

Florida high school football: Lakeland announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Dreadnaughts' schedule are 7-time CIF state champion De La Salle (California), 2024 Class 7A finalist Lake Mary and Orlando The First Academy

Andy Villamarzo

The Lakeland Dreadnaughts team takes the field before the FHSAA Class 5A Football Championship on Thursday, December 12, 2024 in Miami, FL. Jeff Romance/Special to the USA Today Florida Network
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the 9-time state champion Lakeland Dreadnaughts announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Dreadnaughts will play 10 games, including three notable contests against 7-time CIF state champion De La Salle (California), 2024 Class 7A finalist Lake Mary and Orlando The First Academy.

Among other teams on the Dreadnaughts' schedule are Auburndale, Kathleen, Lake Gibson, Miami Booker T. Washington, Sebring, Sumner and at home against Specialty Fit Academy.

Below is the Dreadnaughts' 2025 regular season schedule, with official regular season game times all to be announced at a later date.

2025 LAKELAND DREADNAUGHTS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

May 17: vs. Jesuit (spring jamboree)

Aug. 16: vs. Miami Northwestern (preseason jamboree; Neutural site)

Aug. 22: at Auburndale

Aug. 29: at De La Salle (California)

Sep. 5: vs. Lake Mary

Sep. 19: at Miami Booker T. Washington

Sep. 26: at Lake Gibson

Oct. 3: vs. Sumner

Oct. 10: vs. Sebring

Oct. 17: vs. Specialty Fit Academy

Oct. 24: vs. Kathleen

Oct. 31: vs. Orlando The First Academy

