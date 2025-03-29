Florida high school football: Orlando Christian Prep announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across the Sunshine State and High School on SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Orlando Christian Prep Warriors announced the following slate of games for 2025. OCP will play a preseason Kickoff Classic game and 10 regular season contests, including games against defending Rural Division B state champ Fort Meade, Class 5A playoff team Beachside and Class 4A playoff participant New Smyrna Beach.
Among other teams on the schedule are Class 3A playoff team Bishop Moore, and fellow Class 1A playoff participants Holy Trinity Episcopal, Neumann Catholic, Melbourne Central Catholic and Crescent City. OCP last year went 5-6, advancing to the Class 1A regional semifinals
Below is the Warriors’ 2025 regular season schedule with official game times:
2025 ORLANDO CHRISTIAN PREP WARRIORS
FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Poinciana (preseason Kickoff Classic), 7 p.m.
Aug. 22: vs Beachside, 7 p.m.
Aug. 29: vs. Bishop Moore, 7 p.m.
Sept. 5: at Moore Haven, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12: at Wildwood, 7 p.m.
Sept. 19: at Neumann Catholic, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26: vs. Holy Trinity Episcopal, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3: at Crescent City, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10: vs. Fort Meade, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17: at Melbourne Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Oct. 31: at New Smyrna Beach, 7 p.m.
