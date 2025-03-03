Florida high school softball game combines for 83 runs
It’s not everyday that you see a high school softball game combine for more than maybe 20-25 runs.
In last week’s Sarasota Booker-Southeast contest, the two programs combined for nearly quadruple of the aforementioned numbers.
The Tornadoes defeated the Seminoles last Tuesday, 50-33, in a regular season matchup between Manatee and Sarasota County programs.
The official box score for the game shows the Tornadoes scoring 16 runs in both the fifth and six innings. The two teams combined for 45 hits overall as Booker freshman Olivia Schaefer-Luera led the way going 4-for-8 with a triple and five runs batted in.
One of the pitchers in the game allowed 24 runs in just over three innings of work.
-- Andy Villamarzo