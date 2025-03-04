High School

Florida State commitment transfers from Marianna to Blountstown (Florida)

4-star 2026 running back Amari Clemons has left the Bulldogs for the Tigers

Andy Villamarzo

Marianna plays Rutherford at Tommy Oliver Stadium in Panama City, Fla., Sept. 30, 2024. Marianna won the game, 56-21. (Tyler Orsburn/News Herald)
When the Blountstown Tigers take the field this fall, they’ll have a nice new feature back on offense. 

Amari Clemons, a Florida State commitment, announced Tuesday morning on X that he’s transferring from Marianna to Blountstown, Clemons is a 4-star 2026 running back according to 247Sports. 

The running back also had offers from schools like Charlotte, Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Florida, NC State, Miami (FL), Ole Miss and Wisconsin. 

Clemons last season as a junior at Marianna was the focal point of the Bulldogs’ offensive attack, carrying the rock 153 times for 1,880 yards and 34 touchdowns. In the 2023 as a sophomore, Clemons rushed for 1,365 yards and scored 22 times. 

Blountstown is coming off a 8-4 season under first-year head coach Brad Waggoner. 

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

