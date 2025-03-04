Florida State commitment transfers from Marianna to Blountstown (Florida)
When the Blountstown Tigers take the field this fall, they’ll have a nice new feature back on offense.
Amari Clemons, a Florida State commitment, announced Tuesday morning on X that he’s transferring from Marianna to Blountstown, Clemons is a 4-star 2026 running back according to 247Sports.
The running back also had offers from schools like Charlotte, Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Florida, NC State, Miami (FL), Ole Miss and Wisconsin.
Clemons last season as a junior at Marianna was the focal point of the Bulldogs’ offensive attack, carrying the rock 153 times for 1,880 yards and 34 touchdowns. In the 2023 as a sophomore, Clemons rushed for 1,365 yards and scored 22 times.
Blountstown is coming off a 8-4 season under first-year head coach Brad Waggoner.
More From High School On SI
• Florida high school girls flag football: No. 2 Alonso shuts down No. 1 Robinson
• Connor Stalions gives hot take on the current landscape of high school 7-on-7
• Nick Bigica returning for second stint as Golden Gate (Florida) football head coach
• IMG Academy Has Begun Its Search for Billy Miller’s Replacement as Head Football Coach
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi