High School

Former MLB Pitcher Seth McClung no longer Tarpon Springs' head baseball coach

McClung just completed his second full season as the Spongers' head coach, leading the program to the Class 3A, District 10 championship game this past spring

Andy Villamarzo

Apr 10, 2009; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Seth McClung (73) pitches during the game against the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park. The Brewers defeated the Cubs 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Apr 10, 2009; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Seth McClung (73) pitches during the game against the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park. The Brewers defeated the Cubs 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

When former Major League Baseball (MLB) pitcher Seth McClung took over Tarpon Springs High School’s baseball team a couple years ago, he planned on turning around a program that was on rough times.

Tarpon Springs went 6-21 the season before McClung arrived ahead of the 2024 campaign and the former MLB pitcher proceeded to win 30 games in two years.

On Thursday, McClung announced on X that he would no longer be the head baseball coach at Tarpon Springs, but didn't explain why he will no longer heading up the Spongers on the diamond any longer. McClung posted on X announcing he will no longer be Tarpon Springs' baseball manager:

'After two seasons of great success, I will no longer be the head baseball coach at Tarpon Springs.
Accountability, culture, and dedication have always been my top priorities in building a strong program. I am proud that we achieved two of the best seasons Tarpon Baseball has seen in the past 25 years, even when we didn’t always have the most talent on the field.
I am excited to pursue new opportunities and look forward to the challenges ahead.

2024 District COY
2024 FACA Regional COY
2025 District COY

2024 17-11
District Runner Up
Sweet 16 Class 4A
Best Record in over 12 yrs

2025 13-15
Second Best Record in 13 yrs
District Runner Up
7 players in college

Current Record 39-29
Previous 10 yrs 61-159'

McClung, who pitched professionally in the MLB from 2003-2009, in 2024 led Tarpon Springs’ baseball program to a complete turnaround, guiding the Spongers to a 17-11 record after going 6-21 in 2023. In his second season this past 2025 campaign, McClung recorded a 13-15 record, which was the second-best mark set by the team in 13 years.

This is the second job that McClung has stepped away from at Tarpon Springs as the pitcher handed in his resignation back in mid-January, 2025. At the time, the Spongers were 2-11 as the head boys basketball.

Former MLB Pitcher Seth McClung Steps Down As Tarpon Springs' Boys Basketball Coach

More From Florida High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI Florida throughout the 2025 high school baseball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school baseball news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida