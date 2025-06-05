Former MLB Pitcher Seth McClung no longer Tarpon Springs' head baseball coach
When former Major League Baseball (MLB) pitcher Seth McClung took over Tarpon Springs High School’s baseball team a couple years ago, he planned on turning around a program that was on rough times.
Tarpon Springs went 6-21 the season before McClung arrived ahead of the 2024 campaign and the former MLB pitcher proceeded to win 30 games in two years.
On Thursday, McClung announced on X that he would no longer be the head baseball coach at Tarpon Springs, but didn't explain why he will no longer heading up the Spongers on the diamond any longer. McClung posted on X announcing he will no longer be Tarpon Springs' baseball manager:
'After two seasons of great success, I will no longer be the head baseball coach at Tarpon Springs.
Accountability, culture, and dedication have always been my top priorities in building a strong program. I am proud that we achieved two of the best seasons Tarpon Baseball has seen in the past 25 years, even when we didn’t always have the most talent on the field.
I am excited to pursue new opportunities and look forward to the challenges ahead.
2024 District COY
2024 FACA Regional COY
2025 District COY
2024 17-11
District Runner Up
Sweet 16 Class 4A
Best Record in over 12 yrs
2025 13-15
Second Best Record in 13 yrs
District Runner Up
7 players in college
Current Record 39-29
Previous 10 yrs 61-159'
McClung, who pitched professionally in the MLB from 2003-2009, in 2024 led Tarpon Springs’ baseball program to a complete turnaround, guiding the Spongers to a 17-11 record after going 6-21 in 2023. In his second season this past 2025 campaign, McClung recorded a 13-15 record, which was the second-best mark set by the team in 13 years.
This is the second job that McClung has stepped away from at Tarpon Springs as the pitcher handed in his resignation back in mid-January, 2025. At the time, the Spongers were 2-11 as the head boys basketball.
Former MLB Pitcher Seth McClung Steps Down As Tarpon Springs' Boys Basketball Coach
