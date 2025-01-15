Former MLB Pitcher Seth McClung Steps Down As Tarpon Springs' Boys Basketball Coach
When former Major League Baseball (MLB) pitcher Seth McClung added heading up Tarpon Springs High School’s boys basketball team, he planned on doing so in addition to being the lead man of the baseball team.
On Tuesday, McClung announced on X that he would be stepping away as the basketball coach due to life circumstances, but will be remaining as the school’s baseball manager.
Down below is the message he posted on X:
“After extensive consideration, I have made the difficult decision to step down as the head basketball coach at Tarpon Springs High School. As some of you are aware, my wife and daughter was recently involved in a car accident, and the time commitments required to coach two major sports are no longer feasible given her current condition. Furthermore, I will continue to focus on leading the Tarpon Springs High School baseball team and appreciate the opportunity to have coached basketball. l am disappointed in the outcome I truly saw myself leading both programs long into the future. Going forward I have every confidence that Coach J and Coach Carlos are well-equipped to lead the program forward, and I fully endorse their capabilities.”
Through 13 games this season, the Spongers are currently sitting at 2-11.
McClung, who pitched professionally in the MLB from 2003-2009, in 2024 led Tarpon Springs’ baseball program to a complete turnaround, guiding the Spongers to a 17-11 record after going 6-21 in 2023.
