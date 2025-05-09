Former Niceville head football coach to consult Florida Big Bend power
One of the Sunshine State's top head coaches from the past several years has found his new landing spot for the 2025 campaign.
According to a post by Tallahassee Lincoln's X football handle, the Trojans announced the appointment of former Niceville head football coach Grant Thompson as the program's remote senior offensive analyst on Friday afternoon.
Thompson contacted High School On SI to state that he is doing remote consulting work via a new company he's helping start up and is not officially on the Trojans' coaching staff.
Thompson, who stepped down as Niceville's head coach earlier this spring, led the Eagles to the Class 5A state semifinals, with the Eagles falling on the road in a overtime loss to Lakeland, 34-33.
"Lincoln and Vernon are the two teams, with more to be announced," Thompson said about teams he will be advising. "It's kind of a new thing in high school football and I'm interested to see how it would work. Very humbly able to have the success I've had over the years."
Trojan Nation join us in welcoming Coach Grant Thompson one of the top offensive minds in the game today, back to Trojan Trail as the first new hire of Coach Jackson’s inaugural staff as a remote-analyst!
Thompson stepped away as the Eagles' lead man back in early March and left behind an overall record of 64-10 during his time at Niceville, including two Final Four appearances over the span of six seasons.
The Trojans are a team in transition as they named Matt Jackson as the program's head coach back in late January. Jackson, a former Suwannee star and USF standout, takes over for Jimmie Tyson, who stepped down as head coach after the 2024 season.
Lincoln is coming off a banner year, with the Trojans going 10-3 and winning the Class 5A, District 2 championship. The Trojans only three losses came against Gadsden County and to Niceville, twice.
