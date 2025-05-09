High School

Former Niceville head football coach to consult Florida Big Bend power

Grant Thomspon will be providing remote consulting to the Trojans for the 2025 season

Andy Villamarzo

Niceville High School Football Coach Grant Thompson talks with his team during Friday's Kickoff Classic against Lincoln High School at Niceville.
Niceville High School Football Coach Grant Thompson talks with his team during Friday's Kickoff Classic against Lincoln High School at Niceville. / DEVON RAVINE/DAILY NEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the Sunshine State's top head coaches from the past several years has found his new landing spot for the 2025 campaign.

According to a post by Tallahassee Lincoln's X football handle, the Trojans announced the appointment of former Niceville head football coach Grant Thompson as the program's remote senior offensive analyst on Friday afternoon.

Thompson contacted High School On SI to state that he is doing remote consulting work via a new company he's helping start up and is not officially on the Trojans' coaching staff.

Thompson, who stepped down as Niceville's head coach earlier this spring, led the Eagles to the Class 5A state semifinals, with the Eagles falling on the road in a overtime loss to Lakeland, 34-33.

"Lincoln and Vernon are the two teams, with more to be announced," Thompson said about teams he will be advising. "It's kind of a new thing in high school football and I'm interested to see how it would work. Very humbly able to have the success I've had over the years."

Grant Thompson steps down as head football coach at Niceville (Florida) after six seasons

Trojan Nation join us in welcoming Coach Grant Thompson one of the top offensive minds in the game today, back to Trojan Trail as the first new hire of Coach Jackson’s inaugural staff as a remote-analyst!

Thompson stepped away as the Eagles' lead man back in early March and left behind an overall record of 64-10 during his time at Niceville, including two Final Four appearances over the span of six seasons. 

The Trojans are a team in transition as they named Matt Jackson as the program's head coach back in late January. Jackson, a former Suwannee star and USF standout, takes over for Jimmie Tyson, who stepped down as head coach after the 2024 season.

Lincoln is coming off a banner year, with the Trojans going 10-3 and winning the Class 5A, District 2 championship. The Trojans only three losses came against Gadsden County and to Niceville, twice.

Matt Jackson named new head football coach at Tallahassee Lincoln (Florida)

Jimmie Tyson steps down as Lincoln (Florida) head football coach

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published |Modified
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida