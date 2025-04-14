Four-star combo guard Dante Allen commits to Miami (Florida)
On Monday, Montverde Academy (Florida) four-star combo guard Dante Allen committed to the University of Miami, per Alex Karamanos
Allen, is the son of Miami Heat assistant coach Malik Allen who formerly was committed to play at Villanova University where his dad played his collegiate career, before the Wildcats chose not to retain head coach Kyle Neptune after missing the NCAA Tournament in each of the past three seasons.
The 6'4 senior guard chose the Hurricanes over Georgia, Tennessee, and Villanova.
“I think the new coaching staff played a very big part in the decision and having relationships with a few of them and knowing they know how to develop me and how to translate my game to the pro level,” Allen told Sam Lance of ZAGSBLOG
Allen averaged 11.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game for Montverde Academy which finished 19-8 this season and lost in the play-in tournament at the Chipotle Nationals earlier this month.
Allen is rated as the No. 64 ranked player in the nation, the No. 12 ranked shooting guard, and the No. 13 overall ranked player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports.
Allen will now have a chance to play under new assistant coach Andrew Moran who coached him when he played for Nightrydas Elite in the Grassroots Circuit which won three consecutive Peach Jam titles in 15U, 16U, and 17U.
