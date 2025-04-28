Four-star power forward Dwayne Wimbley Jr. commits to UMass
According to 247Sports' Dushawn London, St. Thomas Aquinas four-star power forward Dwayne Wimbley Jr. has committed to UMass.
Wimbley, A 6-7 210-pound power forward chose the Minutemen over notable schools such as Chicago State, Florida International, Florida Gulf Coast, Florida State, Hampton, and several others. Wimbley is rated as the No. 165 overall ranked player in the nation, No. 37 ranked power forward, and the No. 19 overall ranked player in the state of Florida for the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports.
Wimbley Jr. a former Florida State commit backed off his commitment to the Seminoles last month following the retirement of head coach Leonard Hamilton.
"I trust Coach (Martin) and his staff with my development" Wimbley told 247Sports on why he chose the Minutemen.
Wimbley Jr., the son of former Miami Hurricane Dwayne Wimbley, who played from 1997 to 2001, helped lead St. Thomas Aquinas to their second state championship in program history and their first since 2001 last month where they defeated Orlando Evans, 71-63 back on March 8.
Wimbley Jr. was named the All-Broward Class 5A-7A Player of the Year, according to the Miami Herald where he averaged 16.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game in 29 games played this season for the Raiders.
