FSU's Mike Norvell travels via helicopter to make recruiting visits around Central Florida
Florida State football coach Mike Norvell made his presence known around the Central Florida region.
His choice of travel? Flying in to schools via helicopter.
Norvell made a series of stops all around the Central Florida region on Thursday, with one of them being Windermere High School. Down below is the X post Windermere's football program had of the arrival of Norvell to their school.
Norvell spoke to several Wolverines' recruits on his visit over to Windermere. The Wolverines are coached by Riki Smith, who led the program to a 10-0 record in 2024.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi