Greg Miller resigns as Pasco (Florida) head football coach
Less than two months into the Greg Miller era at Pasco High School, the Pirates are once again in search for a new varsity head football coach.
According to Pirates' athletic director Jim Ward by phone Tuesday evening, the Pasco AD confirmed that Miller has stepped down as the program's football coach and the school has officially posted the job via the Pasco County District School Board website.
The posting said that the job was placed on the website as of April 14th and the estimated deadline is May 30th, according to the district's site.
Miller's resignation comes on the heels of the former Pasco head coach being handed down a $5,000 fine and 6-game ban by the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) stemming from illegal communication with a student-athlete via social media.
Pasco itself was handed down a $2,500 fine in addition to the aforementioned penalties from the FHSAA.
New Pasco (Florida) head football coach suspended before coaching his first practice or game
Per the findings of evidence, furnished by the FHSAA to High School On SI, Miller had reached out to a student-athlete from Zephyrhills regarding playing football at Pasco, which was in violation of FHSAA Policy 37.1.2.1. The FHSAA also found the school to be in violation of Bylaw 6.3.2 (Definition of Recruiting), Policy 37.1.1 and Policy 37.1.2 (Specific Prohibitions).
In the self-report, it included the text chain between Miller and the student-athlete, with the name being redacted by the FHSAA. Below is the transcript of a text conversation, from the self-report, between Miller and the student-athlete.
'Head football coach, Gregory Miller, reached out to a student-athlete via social media stating, “Good morning (Name redacted) This is Coach Miller. You may or may not have heard, I will be the new head coach at Pasco. There will be a meeting next Tuesday to introduce me to the community. I know you are a Pasco kid and I have seen film on you. I would love to get you back HOME. I have some great things I am putting together for the program and would love to get to talk to you. Is this something we can do...and soon? Let me know.” (Name redacted) attended Pasco during the fall of the 2024-25 school year and transferred to Zephyrhills during the second semester of the school year.'
Miller was no stranger to Pasco County as he guided the River Ridge High School football team for one season back in 2022, going 6-5 and leading the Royal Knights to a district crown and postseason.
After one season at River Ridge, Miller accepted a defensive assistant position at South Gwinnett (Georgia) for the 2023 campaign before taking the Pine Ridge (Florida) head coaching job.
Breaking: Greg Miller steps down as River Ridge head football coach
Miller lasted one season at Pine Ridge, leading the Panthers to a 1-8 season.
Now, Pasco County's lone football program to win a state championship (1992, Class 3A) is now left to search for a head coach, which would be their 27th in school history.
The Pirates since Tom McHugh, who was dismissed after the 2018 season after leading Pasco since 2007, have gone through four different head coaches since 2019 (Miller, Fred Hicks, Alphonso Freeney, Jason Stokes) after having only four varsity HCs from 1989-2018 (McHugh, Dale Caparaso, Ricky Thomas, Perry Brown).
Pasco (Florida) hires Greg Miller as the program's next football head coach
Florida high school football: Pasco announces 2025 schedule
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi