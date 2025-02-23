Pasco (Florida) hires Greg Miller as the program's next football head coach
A familiar name is returning to lead a high school football program in Florida.
Greg Miller has been named the next football head coach at Pasco High School, in a release by the school late last week.
Miller is no stranger to Pasco County as the King's College graduate guided River Ridge for one season back in 2023, going 6-5 and leading the Royal Knights to a district title and postseason berth.
Breaking: Greg Miller steps down as River Ridge head football coach
Down below is the release by the school this past Friday.
"Coach Miller brings 23 years of football coaching experience at both the collegiate and high school levels across Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Florida. He has also coached girls varsity lacrosse, weightlifting, girls flag football, and track. A 2003 graduate of King's College with a Bachelor's in Business Administration, Miller was part of two ECAC Championships and an NCAA playoff team as a
Tuesday, February 25th linebacker. He began his coaching career at Wyoming Seminary Prep School while pursuing a professional playing career. Most recently, he served as Head Football Coach at Pine Ridge H.S. and has held various roles including head coach at River Ridge H.S. (FL) and defensive coordinator at several schools. Miller is dedicated to developing student-athletes both on and off the field, helping many players advance to college football. He is eager to build the football program at Pasco High School, emphasizing principles of Pride, Tradition, Discipline, and Family."
Miller has his work cut out for him taking over a Pasco program that went 0-10 in 2024, the second winless season in the last four years. Pasco has gone 2-18 between the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
The Pirates are the only football program in Pasco County to win a state championship, defeating Jesuit back in 1992 for the Class 3A crown.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi