High school baseball star Sebastian "Sushi" Wilson details IMG transfer, Tennessee commitment, MLB, and more
Sebastian “Sushi” Wilson is one of the nation’s most intriguing prospects. Wilson is an Elite outfielder and is already on MLB teams boards for his draft class.
Wilson has been committed to the Tennessee Volunteers for years and he has remained true to his commitment.
Wilson caught up with High School on SI to talk about his high school success and if the MLB is the direct path for him out of high school.
“My commitment to Tennessee has been going very well. It has motivated me to continue what I have been doing and to get better and better everyday. Seeing the guys win a National Championship this past season only fueled me to continue working hard as making an SEC roster has only gotten harder with the transfer portal and a reduction in roster size. Tennessee is the place to be right now and I couldn’t be more excited. When I committed in August of 2022 the rules were different and I was able to communicate with the coaching staff.
"Shortly after, the rules changed and all communication had to be shut down, except for being at a formal camp on campus. That changes for me in a few months as on August 1st, going into my junior year, I will be able to speak freely with the coaches again. I’m really looking forward to that as I feel we built a really good rapport and I want to continue our positive momentum. From a college perspective there is nowhere I’d rather be. I was just at the Tennessee camp this past weekend and had some really good conversations with Coach Vitello, Coach Elander, and Coach Bonfield. Each time I go back, I get more excited about the possibility of being on campus. The Lindsey Nelson Stadium and facility improvements are making Tennessee one of the most attractive places in the country,” the Volunteers commit stated to High School on SI."
The talented prospect transferred to IMG Academy this off-season. He detailed the positives of his transfer and how it makes him prepare more for his future.
“IMG is just an exciting place. I’ve only been here for a month and I already feel like I’m part of the amazing culture they have built here. The support system is second to none and you can really develop as a baseball player and a human being here. I absolutely love Chicago and I was in a great situation there, but the resources were limited for various reasons. Getting out of school at 3 PM and having my personal trainer, hitting coach, and defensive coach literally an hour away from each other created a situation where my schedule would only allow for visiting one resource per day. With bad winter weather, some days were impossible to get to training.
"At IMG I literally take BP, work on defensive drills, and throw literally every day. Speed, agility, and lifting happen multiple times per week, as well. Cold plunges, Therabody products, and unlimited resources on the nutrition/recovery side provide opportunities I didn’t have at home. I literally trained more in my first two weeks at IMG than I did the past two months in Chicago.”
We can all form our own opinions on what makes Wilson a special athlete, but what does Wilson believe separates him?
“What makes me a special athlete is that I'm a true 5 tool player with versatility and passion and I play with aggression every day. You can move me all around the outfield and I will be one of the best defenders on the field. I possess the speed, agility, and leadership to play CF with the arm strength to play RF. Base running is often overlooked and I feel confident reading balls well enough to know when taking the extra base is warranted. I have true power to all fields which allows me to stay true to my approach and spray the ball to all fields with power. Watching baseball my entire life has helped me develop the 6th tool of having a high baseball IQ. Many kids don’t practice situational awareness and it’s one part of my game that I’m most proud of.”
The talented prospect talks about his future, and what the decision will consist of if the MLB is an option out of high school.
“If God blesses me with the ability to make a decision between the MLB and Tennessee I will evaluate that when the time comes. My dream has always been to play Major League Baseball and sometimes the opportunity presents itself straight from high school and needs to be strongly considered.”
Wilson already has plans for his future. He includes a list of things he’d like to do during the summer.
“This summer is going to be awesome and I’ll continue being challenged. I’m playing my fourth season with Wow Factor National and we always get into elite events, like WWBA and USA Baseball in Cary, NC. Our team is looking really good with a bunch of top 30 players in the country. I was also invited to play with MLB Develops, which is a minority-based program, for a second summer. I was in the Hank Aaron Invitational and Area Code Games with them last year and hope to do the same again this summer. Their coaching staff is incredible with former MLB players in the dugouts giving instruction while conducting pro-style practices and environments. I’m blessed to be surrounded by great coaching, instructions, and opportunities with every team I’m associated with.”
Top 25 Florida Preseason High School Baseball State Rankings
1. Marjory Stoneman Douglas
Winners of four straight state championships, the Eagles will start things off in the top spot. Coach Todd Fitz-Gerald’s squad once again is loaded, even after graduating a stellar Class of 2024. Left-handed starter Gio Rojas (Miami Class ’26 recruit) and outfielder Bennett Gary (Miami Class ’25 signee) are among the standouts returning on a squad that again should challenge for the Class 7A state crown.
2. Tampa Jesuit
After coming up short in the state title game in 2023, the Tigers regained the state title in Class 5A in ’24, defeating American Heritage, 5-2. Class of ’26 standout pitcher Wilson Andersen (Mississippi State commit) has a mid-to-upper 90 mph fastball. Jesuit has won seven total state titles, and three in the past five years. They will be in Class 4A this year.
3. IMG Academy
Loaded with talent, the Ascenders again can make a claim to be the best team in Florida as well as being one of the elite teams in the country. However, they did finish last season on a down note, dropping their final two games, while finishing up 19-6. Dean Moss and Sean Gamble are prep All-American candidates, while Peyton Miller is committed to Clemson.
4. Trinity Christian Academy Jacksonville
A young and talented roster led the Conquerors to the Class 3A state playoffs last year, where they were upended by Westminster Christian Miami in the semifinals. The pieces are in place to win it all with standout juniors like Brady Harris (Florida) and Jordan Martinez (LSU) returning.
5. American Heritage Plantation
Despite an up-and-down 22024, the Patriots still reached the Class 5A title game, where they lost to Jesuit. Now in Class 4A, Heritage again has a team capable of winning it all. Senior right-hander Talan Holiday (North Carolina signee) is a legit ace, and outfielder Dylan Dubovik (Miami commit) is a power threat, who also pitches.
6. Doral Academy
There were stretches in 2024 where the Firebirds were as good as any team in the country. For a few weeks, they topped our Florida state poll. But Doral Academy stumbled in the district tournament and didn’t make it out of regionals. The Firebirds look to rebound with a talented roster that includes third baseman Gabriel Milano (Miami), outfielder/pitcher Jayden Nunez (North Carolina State) and right-hander Marcelo Rodriguez (Arizona State).
7. North Broward Prep
A perennial power, North Broward Prep captured the Class 3A state title last year with a lineup loaded with seniors. Even though several have moved on to Division I baseball, the Eagles remain strong with infielder Kiernan O’Neill (Central Florida) and Max Burkholz returning.
8. South Walton Santa Rosa Beach
The Seahawks made it to the Class 4A state title game last spring, before falling to Cardinal Gibbons, 4-1. Charlie Wilcox (Georgia Tech) is one of the top left-handers in the state.
9. Windermere
The Wolverines pushed Stoneman Douglas into extra-innings before falling, 3-2, in the Class 7A state title game. Sophomore right-hander Joey Waddingham is among the top Class ’27 players in the state. Outfielder Randy Ruiz also is back.
10. Pensacola Catholic
A year ago, the Crusaders went 27-2, advancing to the regional semifinals. Pensacola Catholic certainly has the roster to make a strong state push this year, featuring Parker Granse (Auburn), Colton Guillot (Duke) and Jalen Moton (Florida State).
11. Tallahassee Lincoln
The Trojans advanced to the Class 5A state semifinals last year, and feature standout sophomore pitcher, Chase Fuller, and infielder Lucas Cannady.
12. St. Johns Country Day
In walk-off fashion, the Spartans won the Class 2A state title over Miami Christian last spring. Shortstop Preston Cole is one of the top sophomores in the state.
13. Columbus
The Explorers feature arguably the best player in Florida in 2025 Class, shortstop Mario Magana, committed to Miami. After winning 20 games in 2024, they’re in a good position to be a force in Class 7A.
14. Hagerty Oviedo
With their rich history, the Huskies again are strong. Returning is first baseman Max Murray (Central Florida commit).
15 Jupiter
The Warriors are now coached by Joe Giummule, formerly at Taravella. The roster features shortstop Colton Schwarz (Florida) and outfielder/pitcher Gabe Graulau (South Florida).
16. Venice
The Indians already chalked up a preseason 3-0 win over state power, The First Academy. They feature Miami commit, shortstop Eddie Zaun.
17. Cardinal Gibbons
Gibbons got hot at the right time last year, winning its final 14 games to claim the Class 4A state title. Once again, the Chiefs should be among the top pitching teams in the state, and Eddie Marshall is among the better catchers.
18. The First Academy
After reaching the Class 2A state semifinals last year, The First Academy opens in the Top 20. Outfielder Remo Indomenico (Oklahoma State commit) hit .455 with four homers last year.
19. Dwyer
The defending Class 6A state champions are coached by Jordan Yamamoto, who pitched in the big leagues. They already notched a preseason, 6-4, win against Martin County.
20. Arnold Panama City
A year ago, Arnold was eliminated in the Class 4A regional semifinals by South Walton. Marlins right-hander Cooper Moss is a Florida recruit.
21. Westminster Christian Miami
The Warriors came up a run short, falling 5-4, in the state Class 3A state finals last year to North Broward Prep. They will receive an early test later this week against Doral Academy.
22. Buchholz Gainesville
The Bobcats reached the Class 6A state title game last year, and look to once again be among the top teams in the state in 2025.
23. Calvary Christian Clearwater
Two years ago, the Warriors won the Class 3A state title. They look to once again be among the best in the state.
24. St. John Neumann
After making it to the Class 2A regional semifinals, Neumann is prime to again be in contention to reach states. Right-hander Presley Woodson is a Florida State recruit.
25. Spruce Creek
In Lamar Edwards (Duke), the Hawks have one of the best overall players in the state.
