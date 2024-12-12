How to watch Cocoa vs. Gadsden County live stream: Florida (FHSAA) 2A football state championship game

High School

Gadsden County football defeats Florida High 42-11 in FHSAA 2A regional semifinals on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 at Gadsden County High School
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school football state championships 1A-7A begins continues down in South Florida with the Class 2A tilt between Cocoa and Gadsden County.

Stay with High School On SI for live updates, photos, video highlights, game stories and more from all seven FHSAA football state title games at Florida International's Pitbull Stadium.

Here's how to watch Cocoa vs. Gadsden County:

HOW TO WATCH COCOA (10-3) VS. GADSDEN COUNTY (13-1)

What: Cocoa and Gadsden County square off in the FHSAA Class 2A football state championship game

When: 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, December 12

Where: Florida International's Pitbull Memorial Stadium | Miami, Florida

How to watch the live stream online: You can watch this game live on the NFHS Network.

Live score updates: Follow the game on High School On SI for live game updates.

More coverageHigh School On SI features in-depth coverage of Florida high school football including season previews, team rankings, top player lists and much more. Follow your favorite teams on High School On SI's live high school football scoreboard and download the SBLive Sports App.

Published
Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

