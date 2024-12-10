Predicting the winner of the 2024 Florida high school football 6A state championship
The Class 6A state playoffs continued in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint.
Heading into Friday, it helped set up a fantastic state championship matchup, and the talented field of teams is now down to just the final two clubs. The state championship game will feature a intriguing matchup, as the two rising clubs, Kissimmee Osceola and West Boca Raton, square off at Pitbull Stadium on Friday afternoon.
Check out who High School On SI predicts who will win the Class 6A state championship game on Friday afternoon at Pitbull Stadium in Miami, Florida.
CLASS 6A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Dec. 13, 12:30PM)
Kissimmee Osceola (12-2) vs. West Boca Raton (14-0)
Andy V's quick hit: It's the state championship we all predicted, right?
Nope, wrong. At least for this writer. Got one half of the title game right, but Kissimmee Osceola has broken up the party and will head to Miami with the goal of bringing a championship back to the 407. To do that, however, they'll need to get by a very talented West Boca Raton team that has yet to technically lose this season.
Even without the services of running back Javian Mallory, who hasn't played in the last four games against Royal Palm Beach, Steinbrenner, Mitchell, Southridge & West Boca Raton has rolled in these 6A playoffs. What has been equally as impressive to not having Mallory running the rock has been the play of the Bulls' defense, which has only allowed three touchdowns in the four contests.
The Bulls run a 2-quarterback system on offense and the Kowboys will see junior Mason Mallory (1,555 yards, 16 touchdowns) and sophomore Trey Moran (1,121 yards, 17 touchdowns) both throwing the ball on any given possession.
In place of Mallory not playing, the Bulls have looked to sophomore dynamo Jayden Lockhart, who has rushed for 964 yards on 126 carries and scored six touchdowns.
Defensively, the strength of this Bulls' club is the defensive line, led by junior stalwart Xavier Reid, who has had a strong campaign. Reid has racked up 90 tackles, 31 for a loss and seven sacks.
The Bulls' defense will have to be up for the challenge of slowing down Kowboys running back Taevion Swint (UCF commitment), who has rushed for over 1,700 yards this season. Eric Pinellas has his Kowboys playing their best football of the season coming off back-to-back victories on the road in Seffner against Armwood and Gainesville versus Buchholz.
Other ball carriers the Bulls will need to worry about is tailbacks Jeffrey Sinophat (892 yards, nine touchdowns) and Elijah Hickson (683 yards, six touchdowns). In the rare occasions that Osceola decides to throw the rock, they'll look to Camren West, who has thrown for 601 yards and six scores.
On defense, the Kowboys look to their leader, Auburn signee Elijah Melendez, to make plays all over the field. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound brusing hitter has tallied 69 total tackles, with nine going for a loss.
PREDICTION: West Boca Raton 20, Kissimmee Osceola 18
