Predicting the winner of the 2024 Florida high school football 5A state championship
The Class 5A state playoffs continued in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint.
Heading into Friday, it helped set up a fantastic state championship matchup, and the talented field of teams is now down to just the final two clubs. The state championship game will feature a intriguing matchup, as the two storied programs, Lakeland and St. Thomas Aquinas, square off at Pitbull Stadium on Thursday night.
Check out who High School On SI predicts who will win the Class 5A state championship game on Thursday afternoon at Pitbull Stadium in Miami, Florida.
CLASS 5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Dec. 12, 7:30PM)
Lakeland (13-0) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (11-3)
Andy V's quick hit: It's another state championship game that many predicted way back in the spring would end up coming to fruition. Though this past Friday, both Lakeland and St. Thomas Aquinas were on the ropes and in real jeopardy of not reaching the 5A title game.
The Dreadnaughts barely got away against Niceville, winning 34-33 and the Raiders just got by Manatee in Bradenton, 16-13.
Lakeland is undefeated, but has had its fair share of close calls the last couple of weeks against Tampa Bay Tech and Niceville, winning by a combined four points margin wise. The Dreadnaughts began the season with a groundbreaking win at Traz Powell Stadium in Miami and are looking to make one last statement back in their return trip to Dade County.
Marvin Frazier features another talented team that is led by 2026 star Malik Morris, who really came onto the scene last season and shined in the Class 4S state championship game against Venice. Morris this season has rushed for only minimal yardage, but will see much more time out of the backfield along with his linebacker duties.
Lakeland will use both quarterbacks assuredly in Chad Williams and Zander Smith (North Dakota State signee), with the latter helping the Dreadnaughts win it all a year ago. Jordan Henderson and Jadarius Dobie head in as the team's top two tailbacks.
An X-factor for Lakeland is athlete Shanard Clower, who can make plays from anywhere on the field. Clower has the ability to play Wildcat QB, running back or out wide at receiver and also is a punt/kick return specialist. Secondary is headed up by seniors Keon Young and Kavon McKinney.
The Raiders haven't lost three games since 2017, which they ended up losing to Venice in the Class 7A state championship. St. Thomas Aquinas just keeps being challenged, but has answered the bell every time out in these playoffs. The Raiders just barely edged out Manatee in a game that Aquinas trailed for most of the evening.
When looking at this version of the Raiders, they're battle tested to the fullest when it comes to the kind of schedule they've gone through. From the likes of Chaminade-Madonna to St. John Bosco (California) among others, Roger Harriott made sure his program would be ready for this moment.
In chasing state title No. 15, they'll look to experienced senior Andrew Indorf (2,700 yards, 30 touchdowns) to lead the way. Indorf against Manatee threw for 154 yards in the win and will need to be at the top of his game versus a talented Lakeland secondary.
Joining Indorf in the backfield is running backs Cedric Wyche II and Chance Washington, whom both have topped over 700 yards this season. Out wide leading the receiving corps is talented sophomore Julius Jones, who has hauled in 51 passes for 750 yards and six touchdowns.
Defensive lineman Trevor Sommers leads the front seven with 7 sacks on the season and Justice Fitzpatrick, younger brother of NFL safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, will be patrolling the back end for Aquinas at cornerback.
This game could honestly go either way, but if we have to pick a winner, it's hard to go against the team that has yet to lose this season. Whenever challenged, whether it's Miami Central, Lake Mary, Miami Booker T. Washington, Tampa Bay Tech or Niceville, the Dreadnaughts have just found ways to win.
PREDICTION: Lakeland 29, St. Thomas Aquinas 28
