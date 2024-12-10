Predicting the winner of the 2024 Florida high school football 4A state championship
The Class 4A state playoffs continued in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint.
Heading into Friday, it helped set up a fantastic state championship matchup, and the talented field of teams is now down to just the final two clubs. The state championship game will feature a intriguing matchup, as the two storied clubs, Jones and Plantation American Heritage, square off at Pitbull Stadium on Friday night.
Check out who High School On SI predicts who will win the Class 4A state championship game on Friday night at Pitbull Stadium in Miami, Florida.
CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (Dec. 13, 7:30PM)
Jones (14-0) vs. Plantation American Heritage (11-2)
Andy V's quick hit: This could be the most entertaining state championship game of them all, possibly. Expect plenty of points on the turf this Friday night upcoming.
Ever since Texas commit Dia Bell went down with a leg injury in the Patriots' 24-14 win over Dillard and in the 35-14 victory over Miami Norland, Mike Smith has gone to Malachi Toney under center. The Miami (FL) was able to lead the Patriots to another win, this time against St. Augustine in the state semifinals, 38-28. There's no word on Bell's availability for Friday night, but if he's a no go, Toney will get the nod.
The Nat Moore Trophy winner has been more than capable running the offense, but having a good backfield mate makes everything a little easier for Toney.
Florida signee Byron Louis has carried the ball 197 times this season for 1,496 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. Toney has a solid group of receivers to throw to, with three other pass catchers that have totaled 400 or more yards this season.
Junior linebacker Dylan Bennett has been a tackling machine for the Patriots, leading the team with 132 tackles and 23 going for a loss. As a team, American Heritage has compiled 53 total sacks, with junior edge rusher Rodarion Tellez leading everyone with 11.
Against Lake Region earlier this season, Miami (FL) commitment Dereon Coleman threw seven first half touchdowns before being pulled out of the game. That should just give you a little idea of how good this particular Fightin' Tigers offense really is, with Coleman having Vernell Brown III (Florida commitment) and Larry Miles to throw to all season long.
The group was kept at bay in last week's 18-7 win against Naples, but doesn't downplay how good this unit really can be most of the time. Coleman through 14 games has completed 190-of-257 passes for 3,238 yards, 28 touchdowns and just four picks.
Brown has been the go-to-receiver for Coleman, hauling in 89 passes for 1,405 yards and 11 touchdowns. Miles isn't too far behind Brown, with the junior catching 63 balls for 1,153 yards and 10 scores.
Can't forget about the run game for Jones, which has been quietly very good all throughout the 2024 campaign. Senior Jaquail Smith has led the ground game with 1,727 yards and 21 touchdowns this season.
Defensively, it's been a group that's done a superb job of rallying around the ball led by senior lineback Quimaine Myers' 127 tackles and fellow teammate Deandre McDaniel Jr. has tallied 111 himself. Freshman sensation Demetre Pryor has been a standout and leads the Tigers' with a team-high seven interceptions.
PREDICTION: Plantation American Heritage 35, Jones 34
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl