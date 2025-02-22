How To Watch: Nike EYBL Scholastic contest between Montverde Academy-IMG Academy
As the high school boys basketball comes near the final stages, Montverde Academy Eagles and IMG Academy Ascenders square off this afternoon in a battle between a couple of the top programs in the country.
Apart of the Nike EYBL Scholastic event, following the matchup between La Lumiere (Indiana) and Orangeville Academy (Canada) is slated to tip off at 2 p.m.
Host IMG Academy (18-4) heads into the contest with a potent offense that's averaging over 73 points per game and a defense holding opponents to around 58. Notable wins include an 80-71 victory over Oak Hill Academy and a thrilling 73-69 triumph against Link Academy, showcasing their ability to compete against top-tier national programs.
The Ascenders will lean on Arkansas signee Darius Acuff Jr. and Syracuse-bound Sadiq White Jr. Others to keep an eye on are Jermal Jones, Santino Ruma, Liam Francis and Menzy Carden.
On the other side, Montverde Academy (19-5) arrives as a perennial powerhouse with an equally impressive pedigree. The Eagles, who have claimed multiple national titles in recent years, feature a balanced attack led by a quartet of four-star seniors: CJ Ingram (Florida), Dante Allen (Villanova), Hudson Greer (Creighton), and Trent Sisley (Indiana).
The Eagles defeated La Lumiere last night, 71-60, behind Hudson Greer (19 points) and CJ Ingram (18), respectively.
Read down below for how you can watch tonight's game.
HOW TO WATCH
What: The Montverde Academy Eagles face the IMG Academy Ascenders in high school boys basketball
When: 1:00 p.m. PT/4:00 p.m. ET tonight, Feb. 22nd
Where: IMG Academy | Bradenton, Florida
How to watch: You can watch this game on ESPNU
Andy Villamarzo