High School

How To Watch: Nike EYBL Scholastic contest between Montverde Academy-IMG Academy

This afternoon's game will be broadcasted nationally down in Bradenton

Andy Villamarzo

Montverde senior guard CJ Ingram has led the Eagles to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 ranking in this week's High School on SI Central Florida Boys Basketball poll. He leads MVA with 12.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.
Montverde senior guard CJ Ingram has led the Eagles to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 ranking in this week's High School on SI Central Florida Boys Basketball poll. He leads MVA with 12.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. / Montverde Academy

As the high school boys basketball comes near the final stages, Montverde Academy Eagles and IMG Academy Ascenders square off this afternoon in a battle between a couple of the top programs in the country. 

Apart of the Nike EYBL Scholastic event, following the matchup between La Lumiere (Indiana) and Orangeville Academy (Canada) is slated to tip off at 2 p.m.

Host IMG Academy (18-4) heads into the contest with a potent offense that's averaging over 73 points per game and a defense holding opponents to around 58. Notable wins include an 80-71 victory over Oak Hill Academy and a thrilling 73-69 triumph against Link Academy, showcasing their ability to compete against top-tier national programs.

The Ascenders will lean on Arkansas signee Darius Acuff Jr. and Syracuse-bound Sadiq White Jr. Others to keep an eye on are Jermal Jones, Santino Ruma, Liam Francis and Menzy Carden.

On the other side, Montverde Academy (19-5) arrives as a perennial powerhouse with an equally impressive pedigree. The Eagles, who have claimed multiple national titles in recent years, feature a balanced attack led by a quartet of four-star seniors: CJ Ingram (Florida), Dante Allen (Villanova), Hudson Greer (Creighton), and Trent Sisley (Indiana).

The Eagles defeated La Lumiere last night, 71-60, behind Hudson Greer (19 points) and CJ Ingram (18), respectively.

Read down below for how you can watch tonight's game.

HOW TO WATCH

What: The Montverde Academy Eagles face the IMG Academy Ascenders in high school boys basketball

When: 1:00 p.m. PT/4:00 p.m. ET tonight, Feb. 22nd

Where: IMG Academy | Bradenton, Florida

How to watch: You can watch this game on ESPNU

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school basketball news.

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida