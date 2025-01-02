How To Watch The 2025 Under Armour All-America Football Game: TV channel, Date, Time, Rosters
The 2025 Under Armour Next All-America Football Game will take place on Thursday, January 2nd, at 4 p.m. ET, in DeLand, Florida. The contest will feature 80 top-rated players from all over the country at Spec Martin Stadium.
The contest, which will take place at Orlando's Camping World Stadium, will be divided into Team Fire and Team Ice and be broadcast live on ESPN and streamed live on ESPN+.
Per a release by the Under Armour All-America Game, Team Icon will be led by a trio of offensive stars from the Class of 2025 in quarterback Julian Lewis (Colorado signee), wide receiver Dakorien Moore (Oregon signee) and signal caller Keelon Russell (Alabama signee). Team Unstoppable is led by a strong tandem of Class of 2025 defensive backs, starting with Na’eem Offord (Oregon signee) and Blake Woodby (Auburn signee), and a pair of imposing linemen from the Class of 2026, 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell and edge rusher Zion Elee (Maryland commitment), as captains.
Here are the full details:
2025 Under Armour Next All-America Football Game
Team Icon vs. Team Unstoppable
Where: Spec Martin Stadium, DeLand, Florida
When: Wednesday, January 2
Time: 4 p.m. ET
TV and Live Stream: ESPN2, ESPN+ and SCNext YouTube
Rosters: Click here
2025 Under Armour All-America Game Official Rosters Announced
More High School On SI
• High School On SI 2024 All-State Florida High School Football Award Winners
• High School On SI's Football All-Freshman Team 2024
• High School On SI's 2024 All-State Florida High School Football Teams
• Desean Jackson's Delaware State Offers Class Of 2030 Running Back
• Teddy Bridgewater talks about potential NFL return
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi