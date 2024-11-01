High School

IMG Academy meets St. Frances Academy in a national heavyweight showdown: 5 things to watch for

Can the Panthers get the slight edge over visiting Ascenders in Friday's high school football showdown of nation's top two teams?

Andy Villamarzo

IMG Academy wide receiver Adonis Moise (#17) pulls in a pass with one hand before carrying the ball into the end zone. The IMG Academy National squad hosted the Cocoa High School Tigers Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Bradenton.
IMG Academy wide receiver Adonis Moise (#17) pulls in a pass with one hand before carrying the ball into the end zone. The IMG Academy National squad hosted the Cocoa High School Tigers Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Bradenton. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

When the No. 4-ranked IMG Academy Ascenders take the field in Baltimore against rival St. Frances Academy, it's a battle between two foes that know each other pretty fairly well.

National high school football games of the week: High School on SI staff pick 'em (11/1/2024)

It's not everyday that you have a rivalry between two schools that reside in separate states, but that lives true between the Ascenders and Panthers.

High School On SI gives you five things to watch for heading into tonight's national high school football heavyweight showdown in the DMV:

1. Team that dominates the trenches will win

IMG Academy running back Tyson Park
IMG Academy running back Tyson Park (#27) finds a hole in the Cocoa High defense. The IMG Academy National squad hosted the Cocoa High School Tigers Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Bradenton. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

This may sound like the most obvious 'duh' type line to say heading into a game, but it really hits home between two teams that have offensive and defensive lines that heavily feature Power 4 level players on each side. In seeing both teams in-person, you walk away equally impressed with the overall size across the board. Whether you're looking at IMG or St. Frances, both offensive fronts would rival many Division I college football teams. Expect each team try leaning on their rushing attacks to start before handing the keys off to their respective quarterbacks to light up the airwaves.

2. St. Frances' Zion Elee could be an X-Factor up front

Zion Elee on a visit to Oregon
Zion Elee /

The nation's No. 1 2026 prospect has a rare skillset that many in the college football world are obviously drooling over, including the likes or Maryland and Oregon. Elee was dominant in the Panthers' 35-7 victory over Clearwater Central Catholic, setting the edge and making plays from his defensive end spot. If the junior edge rusher can help contain the likes of Ty Hawkins and Donovan Johnson, that could lean the game more in the favor of St. Frances.

3. IMG Academy will look to play at its pace

IMG quarterback Ty Hawkins
IMG quarterback Ty Hawkins (#2) eludes Cocoa High defenders Javion Hilson (#9) and Chavaris Thompson (#50). The IMG Academy National squad hosted the Cocoa High School Tigers Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Bradenton. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

St. Frances Academy likes to play fast, but don't expect IMG Academy to follow their lead by any means. Billy Miller and his staff have gone up against teams that like to push tempo, I.E. Corner Canyon (Utah) and Venice, but still stuck to the script of running their offense at their pace. It worked in a 21-17 victory over Venice, but at the outset of the season, it did not against Corner Canyon. Look for Hawkins, an SMU commit, to keep the Ascenders moving but more so methodical and not so much no-huddle.

4. Billy Miller vs. Messay Hailemariam

East St Louis St Frances Academy Illinois Maryland football 9-2-23
East St Louis St Frances Academy Illinois Maryland football 9-2-23 / Tim Vizer

These two head coaches have had some epic battles against one another and tonight's game will be no different in Baltimore. Matching wits will be the name of the game, as moving the right chess pieces at the right time will be essential. Talk of playing on the road far from home doesn't faze either coach as they've done it basically all season long. IMG Academy has traveled as far west to Utah and St. Frances out to California. The Ascenders are winners of the last two, with the Panthers last edging out IMG in 2021.

5. This is basically a playoff/championship-like game

IMG Academy at Ben Davis Indiana football 9-8-23
IMG Academy at Ben Davis Indiana football 9-8-23 / Tyler Hart

Since neither team plays in their respective state's postseason, this game serves as basically the top of the mountain in regards to a playoff-typre contest. Rivalry, bragging rights and so much more lay on the line for the two academies that travel the country all season long in search of playing the top programs around. Everything culminates with this game and every player feels like it's als an opportunity to really showcase their talents in front of what will likely be a bevy of college coaches on hand. Nearly 70 players either have a 3-star rating or Division I offer playing in the game. This is as good as it gets for the Ascenders and Panthers.

Andy Villamarzo's prediction: St. Frances Academy 31-18

IMG Academy-St. Frances Academy tilt to feature 64 players with at least 3-star ranking or Division 1 offers

Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida