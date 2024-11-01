IMG Academy meets St. Frances Academy in a national heavyweight showdown: 5 things to watch for
When the No. 4-ranked IMG Academy Ascenders take the field in Baltimore against rival St. Frances Academy, it's a battle between two foes that know each other pretty fairly well.
It's not everyday that you have a rivalry between two schools that reside in separate states, but that lives true between the Ascenders and Panthers.
High School On SI gives you five things to watch for heading into tonight's national high school football heavyweight showdown in the DMV:
1. Team that dominates the trenches will win
This may sound like the most obvious 'duh' type line to say heading into a game, but it really hits home between two teams that have offensive and defensive lines that heavily feature Power 4 level players on each side. In seeing both teams in-person, you walk away equally impressed with the overall size across the board. Whether you're looking at IMG or St. Frances, both offensive fronts would rival many Division I college football teams. Expect each team try leaning on their rushing attacks to start before handing the keys off to their respective quarterbacks to light up the airwaves.
2. St. Frances' Zion Elee could be an X-Factor up front
The nation's No. 1 2026 prospect has a rare skillset that many in the college football world are obviously drooling over, including the likes or Maryland and Oregon. Elee was dominant in the Panthers' 35-7 victory over Clearwater Central Catholic, setting the edge and making plays from his defensive end spot. If the junior edge rusher can help contain the likes of Ty Hawkins and Donovan Johnson, that could lean the game more in the favor of St. Frances.
3. IMG Academy will look to play at its pace
St. Frances Academy likes to play fast, but don't expect IMG Academy to follow their lead by any means. Billy Miller and his staff have gone up against teams that like to push tempo, I.E. Corner Canyon (Utah) and Venice, but still stuck to the script of running their offense at their pace. It worked in a 21-17 victory over Venice, but at the outset of the season, it did not against Corner Canyon. Look for Hawkins, an SMU commit, to keep the Ascenders moving but more so methodical and not so much no-huddle.
4. Billy Miller vs. Messay Hailemariam
These two head coaches have had some epic battles against one another and tonight's game will be no different in Baltimore. Matching wits will be the name of the game, as moving the right chess pieces at the right time will be essential. Talk of playing on the road far from home doesn't faze either coach as they've done it basically all season long. IMG Academy has traveled as far west to Utah and St. Frances out to California. The Ascenders are winners of the last two, with the Panthers last edging out IMG in 2021.
5. This is basically a playoff/championship-like game
Since neither team plays in their respective state's postseason, this game serves as basically the top of the mountain in regards to a playoff-typre contest. Rivalry, bragging rights and so much more lay on the line for the two academies that travel the country all season long in search of playing the top programs around. Everything culminates with this game and every player feels like it's als an opportunity to really showcase their talents in front of what will likely be a bevy of college coaches on hand. Nearly 70 players either have a 3-star rating or Division I offer playing in the game. This is as good as it gets for the Ascenders and Panthers.
Andy Villamarzo's prediction: St. Frances Academy 31-18
