Indian Rocks Christian (Florida) names Miriam Hartzler head girls basketball coach
Indian Rocks Christian (Florida) has named Miriam Hartzler as their new head girls basketball coach, the school announced.
Hartzler brings in over 15 years of coaching experience, where she was the head women's basketball coach at Cairn University from 2019 to 2022 where she led the Highlanders to a six win improvement from winning just three games in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 to a nine win team during her final season with the program in 2021-2022.
Before going over to Cairn University, Hartzler was the head girls basketball coach at Timothy Christian School in Piscataway, New Jersey, from 2006 to 2018, where she won four division championships and was named the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJISAA) District Coach of the Year.
Hartzler also served as Assistant Coach at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida, helping lead the team to a SUN Conference Championship.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Coach Hartzler into this role,” said Ryan Johnson, Director of Athletics at IRCS. “She is a proven leader with a deep understanding of how to coach and connect with female athletes. Her experience speaks for itself, but it’s her heart for Christ-like character development and mentoring that truly sets her apart. We’re grateful to have her leading our program," Johnson added.
She also serves as a Course Director for Point Guard College Basketball, where she trains student-athletes across the country.
