Lamar Jackson rolls instant replay of viral high school TD
When Baltimore Ravens’ MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson scored on a rushing touchdown in Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the run looked reminiscent of his high school days.
Jackson played down in South Florida at Boynton Beach High School and had a memorable touchdown run that went viral. The Baltimore passer rewound the clock with a similar run, side stepping Los Angeles’ linebacker Daiyan Henley in the second quarter.
The run looked awfully similar to Jackson’s back from his high school days when he pulled off the nifty scamper.
Jackson compiled early 4,000 yards and 53 touchdowns in his junior and senior seasons at Boynton Beach. The quarterback would go on to Louisville, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 2016 before being selected No. 32 in the 2018 NFL Draft. The quarterback has been named to the Pro Bowl three times and won two Most Valuable Player awards (2019, 2023).
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl