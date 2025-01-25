List of participants taking part in the Prep Redzone Stock Up Combine
On Sunday, high school football talent from all across the Sunshine State will gather at Boone High School for the Prep Redzone Stock Up Combine.
Plenty of recognizable names are littered throughout the classes of 2025-2028, with players like The First Academy's Salomon Georges, Navarre's Eddie Love Jr. and Miami Norland's Kai Moore to name a few.
Down below is the list of participants, furnished by Prep Redzone's Larry Blustein.
CLASS OF 2025
(Player name/Position/Height/Weight/School/Grade Point Average)
98 - Brayden Ailstock, OL, 6-1, 290, Callahan West Nassau – 2.6 GPA.
1 - Marquis Cohen, RB/SS, 5-6, 155, Orlando West Oaks Academy.
18 - Salomon Georges, QB, 5-11, 150, Orlando The First Academy – 3.8 GPA.
10 - Eddie Love Jr., RB, 5-9, 184, Navarre.
29 - Yemcel Moreno, QB, 5-11, 195, Tavernier Coral Shores – 3.7 GPA.
75 - Josiah Oliver, LB, 6-2, 220, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons – 3.8 GPA.
28 - Christopher Soto, CB, 5-9, 163, Altamonte Springs Lake Brantley.
101 - Bishop Stewart, OL/DL, 6-4, 300, Parkland Douglas.
14 - Caden Walden, 5-10, 170, St. Augustine Tocoi Creek – 3.5 GPA.
CLASS OF 2026
(Player name/Position/Height/Weight/School/Grade Point Average)
82 - Jesse Barker Jr., DL, 6-0, 240, Groveland South Lake – 4.6 GPA. Wrestling.
57 - Isaiah Belt, RB, 5-9, 180, Sarasota Riverview – 3.5 GPA.
34 – Cornelius Brown, CB/WR, 6-1, 155, New Port Richey Gulf
80 - Will Buzyniski, DE, 6-1, 220, Orlando Boone.
99 - Chadwicke Cannon, DT, 6-2, 275, Port Orange Spruce Creek – 3.8 GPA.
17 – Jahmani Chin-Suer, CB, 5-10, 160, Sunrise Piper – 4.0 GPA.
38 - Andon Clough, S, 6-1, 170, Sarasota Riverview – 4.1 GPA. Track & Field.
45 - Patrick Cognetta, QB, 6-1, 185, Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek – 4.2 GPA.
63 - Raiden DeJesus, WR/TE/LB, 6-0, 175, Orlando Lake Buena Vista – 4.6 GPA.
77 - Billy Dunn, QB, 6-3, 190, Pensacola Escambia – 3.5 GPA.
97 - Trevor Dutting-Morrell, OL/DL, 6-1, 295, Bradenton Braden River – 4.16 GPA.
48 - Cole Engler, QB, 6-2, 165, New Smyrna Beach.
44 - Xavier Ether, Athlete, 6-1, 180, Tampa Chamberlain – 3.7 GPA.
66 – Oshea Faison, RB/Athlete, 6-0, 205, Lake Mary.
43 - Aedyn Fite, QB, 6-1, 155, Cheektowaga Central, New York.
74 - Elijah Frazier, TE/RB, 6-2, 210, Apopka.
103 - Gerard Gearity, OL, 6-4, 295, Orlando The First Academy – 4.0 GPA.
37 - Tyler Gentry, WR/QB, 6-0, 165, Alachua Santa Fe.
58 - Leandro Gutierrez, LB/RB, 5-9, 170, Oviedo Hagerty – 3.5 GPA. Wrestling.
84 - Kellen Hatcher, DL/OL, 6-1, 243, Umatilla – 3.27 GPA.
78 - Jasper Hebel, DE/TE, 6-5, 230, Lakeland.
60 - Malik Holman, RB/LB, 5-11, 198, Groveland South Lake.
15 – Ivan Hubbert, WR, 5-10, 145, Alachua Santa Fe – 3.3 GPA.
76 - Samuel Johnson, QB, 6-3, 200, Orlando Boone – 4.1 GPA.
2 - Maleik Marcelin, WR, 5-6, 145, Homestead Somerset Academy Silver Palms – 3.0 GPA.
26 - Anthony Miller, QB/K/P, 5-10, 185, Sarasota Riverview – 4.8 GPA, Track & Field.
47 - Keydrick Powell, WR/QB, 6-2, 175, Groveland South Lake.
87 - Dylan Prinzel, OL, 6-2, 260, Groveland South Lake.
52 - Khazion Rochelle, WR/SS, 6-1, 180, Panama City Rutherford – 3.0 GPA.
42- La’Darius “L.D.” Simmons, QB, 6-1, 180, Daytona Beach Halifax Academy – 4.0 GPA.
88 - Christopher Singleton, Jr., OL, 6-2, 305, Orlando Dr. Phillips.
51 - Franki Sosa Jr., DB/Athlete, 6-2, 185, Miami Lakes Barbara Goleman, Basketball.
95 - R.J. Stamm, OL, 6-5, 270, Orlando Dr. Phillips – 4.1 GPA (AP/Honors).
86 - Matthew Swagger, DL, 6-2, 240, Port Orange Spruce Creek – 3.3 GPA.
11 - Samson Szabo, LB, 5-10, 180, Alachua Santa Fe – 4.25 GPA.
102 - Christian Taylor, OL/DL, 6-5, 275, Groveland South Lake.
4 - DeAndre Thomas, WR/CB, New Port Richey Gulf.
53 - Gregory Watts III, RB/WR, 5-6, 160, Hialeah American – 2.9 GPA.
90 - Byron White, Jr., OL/DL, 6-3, 250, Lake Worth Park Vista – 3.8 GPA.
30 - Bradley Williams Jr., DB, 5-10, 170, Lake Mary. Track & Field.
71 - Izayia Williams, LB, 6-1, 210, Tavares.
65 - Tyson Williams, LB, 6-0, 200, Groveland South Lake.
CLASS OF 2027
(Player name/Position/Height/Weight/School/Grade Point Average)
8 - Trenton Beesing, QB, 5-9, 170, Pembroke Pines Charter – 3.7 GPA.
36 - Isaiah Brown, RB/LB, 6-0, 200, Umatilla – 3.5 GPA.
39 - Braylon Campbell, Athlete, 6-0, 175, Auburndale.
91 - Andrew Carter, OL, 6-3, 245, Groveland South Lake – 3.9 GPA.
12 - Antonyo Davis, FB/LB, 5-9, 185, Ponte Vedra Nease – 3.0 GPA.
19 - Drayden Ewing, WR/CB, 5-10, 155, Gulf Breeze.
68 - Sebastian Galeano, QB, 6-1, 195, Oviedo – 3.8 GPA. Baseball.
41 - Christian Garrett, QB, 6-1, 155, Hudson.
93 - Ben Glass, OT, 6-4, 250, Mount Dora Christian Academy – 4.4 GPA.
72 - Max Griner, QB, 6-1, 185, Rise Prep Academy/Royal Palm Beach – 4.4 GPA.
59 - Aurelio Gutierrez, RB/LB, 5-10, 170, Oviedo Hagerty – 4.3 GPA. Wrestling.
69 - Mason Hall, QB, 6-1, 190, Boynton Beach Somerset Academy Canyons.
67 - George Harris Jr., WR/OLB, 6-0, 185, Miami True North Classical Academy – 3.5 GPA – HONORS.
94 – Trace Johnson, DE/OT, 6-4, 210, Orlando East River – 4.1 GPA.
61 - Selah Justice, QB, 5-11, 205, Brentwood, Tennessee.
20 - Tre Kelly, QB, 6-0, 175, Groveland South Lake.
22 - Caleb Mattison, RB, 5-10, 205, Jacksonville Bishop Kenny – 3.1 GPA. Track & Field.
21 - Cedrick McNeil III, RB/DB, 5-10, 193, Orange Park Fleming Island – 3.4 GPA.
46 - Kai Moore, QB, 6-1, 190, Miami Norland – 3.8 GPA.
89 - Vance Murray, TE, 6-3, 195, New Smyrna Beach. Wrestler.
49 - Gardner Nordman, QB, 6-2, 195, DeLand.
83 - Brady Raub, DL/Edge, 6-0, 235, Orlando Bishop Moore – 3.75 GPA.
92 - Nicholas Robinson, WR, 6-4, 185, Apopka.
7 - Jaiden Roberts, Athlete, 5-8, 170, Coconut Creek Monarch
6 - Luke Sarzier, WR/Athlete, 5-8, 150, Jacksonville Episcopal – 4.28 GPA.
55 - D'Marion Simmons, LB/RB, 5-9, 180, Lake Mary.
23 - Tyler Smith, CB/SS, 5-11, 155, Davie Nova – 3.2 GPA.
50 - D.J. Spence, WR/K, 6-2, 170, Gulf Breeze.
24 - Joseph Tesoriero, DB/Athlete, 6-0, 180, Altamonte Springs Lake Brantley – 3.5 GPA.
100 - Noah Weilbacher, OL/DL, 6-3, 290, Mount Dora Christian Academy – 3.9 GPA.
9 - Isaiah Williams, CB, 5-9, 150, Brooksville Hernando – 3.95 GPA.
3 – Tristin Williams, WR, 5-9, 150, Orlando Edgewater.
CLASS OF 2028
(Player name/Position/Height/Weight/School/Grade Point Average)
40 - Trace Adams, Athlete, 6-0, 150, West Palm Beach Cardinal Newman.
62 - Ryan Browning, QB, 6-0, 185, Brooksville Hernando – 4.25 GPA.
64 - Owen Butler, Athlete, 6-0, 155, Solvay, New York.
70 – Nate Chang, RB/LB, 6-1, 210, Winter Park Lake Howell.
16 - Xavier Ellis, Athlete, Tampa Gaither
33 - Joshua Dean, Jr., S/RB, 6-0, 180, Okeechobee.
54 - Donovan Ferrufino, RB, 5-6, 155, Orlando Bishop Moore Catholic.
31 - Honor Loureiro, TE, 6-0, 175, Sanford Seminole.
85 - Ryan McPhun Jr., Athlete, 6-1, 197, Rise Prep Academy/Miami Gardens TRU Prep Academy – 3.7 GPA.
32 - Jimmy Moses, QB, 5-11, 160, Jupiter Christian.
79 - Makarion Owens, DE, 6-0, 215, West Boca Raton – 4.2 GPA.
56 - Azion Sandy, QB/SS, 5-9, 165, Cocoa Space Coast.
27 - Colton Smith, Athlete, 5-11, 165, Miami Ransom Everglades – 4.0 GPA.
73 - Jackson Stecher, QB, 6-1, 185, Altamonte Springs Lake Brantley
96 - Jomar Suarez, OL, 5-11, 275, Orange City University – 3.0 GPA.
25 - Carson Thacker, QB, 5-11, 150, Lakeland Lake Gibson.
13 - Cayman Varis, Athlete, 5-9, 155, Cocoa Beach – 4.1 GPA. Track & Field.
35 – Macho Walker, CB, 6-1, 155, Pembroke Pines Flanagan – 4.0 GPA.
5 - Ryder Zuniga, WR/KR, 5-7, 170, Jupiter Christian – 3.6 GPA.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi