High School

Miami Central football coach Jube Joseph defends his program

The Rockets lead man took to social media to address concerns regarding the end to the program's 2024 season

Andy Villamarzo

Miami Central head coach Jube Joseph
Miami Central head coach Jube Joseph / Matt Christophe

It was just 10 days ago when the Miami Central Rockets football program was found to have played all 9 regular season games with an ineligible player, with the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) hitting the team with eight forfeits and knocking them out of the Class 3A playoffs.

On Thursday, Rockets head coach Jube Joseph took to social media to address concerns regarding the program's end to the 2024 season, defending the program in a post on X.com and Instagram.

We have been silent long enough. It is unfortunate that our football season has ended; however, it is unfair for our students and staff to end without the record being set straight. The error that ended our season was not because of fault or intentional wrong doing of myself nor the football coaching staff. The error that ended our season does not negate all of the hard work and determination that was exemplified by our players on and off the field and they deserve to be celebrated and feel proud of their accomplishments! I encourage you all to take a step back and urge you not to feed in to the false narratives that are being pushed right now. Everyone wants to see the giants fall, but we know that the truth will be revealed! The Miami Central Rockets are eligible to play football this upcoming season, there is no season ban for 2025-2026. We will be able to Compete for a STATE and NATIONAL Championship next year. The Rockets will be back and better than ever as we are committed to using this time to sharpen our skills and instill the proper values in our entire team. -Head Coach Jube Joseph #BackBetterThanEver #NoFreeRings #NeighborhoodHeroes

It's been a tumultuous 2024 campaign for the Rockets and it started before the season ever started.

Amari Wallace, a 4-star recruit and one of the top-rated defensive backs in the nation, missed his senior season at Miami Central in South Florida after suffering a compound fracture to his left leg, on July 23, in what his family’s attorney has labeled an “illegal scrimmage.” The scrimmage allegedly took place on the football field at Miramar High School in Broward County.

Miami Central opened the season at home against Lakeland, falling in a 16-8 decision at Traz Powell Stadium. Joseph and the Rockets pulled it together and won eight straight games the rest of the way, including the GMAC championship.

The news of the Rockets having to forfeit eight games due to an ineligible player occurred just days before the FHSAA released its official playoff brackets. It wasn't too long ago, however, that Miami Central was sitting at the mountain top of Florida high school football.

The Rockets opened up Joseph's tenure with a bang in 2022 when they went on the road and defeated IMG Academy 20-14, which became a signature victory for the program. Miami Central went on to win the Class 2M state title in 2022, a team that featured defensive tackle Reuben Bain (currently at the University of Miami) and quarterback Keyone Jenkins (currently at Florida International University).

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

