Miami commit Dereon Coleman wins 2025 Battle Miami 7v7 MVP honors
Many around the state got to see why Dereon Coleman is considered one of the best passers when it comes to the 2026 class.
On Sunday afternoon, the Miami (FL) commitment proved once again why he's a hot commodity and will head into the 2025 season as arguably the top signal caller.
Coleman (Orlando Jones High School) led Defcon United 7v7 to a title victory and was named the Most Valuable Player at the Battle Miami 7v7 tournament. The team includes many top recruits and commitments, including fellow Jones teammate Larry Miles, who is being eyed by the Hurricanes at wide receiver.
Coleman this past 2024 season for Orlando Jones (14-1) led the Fightin' Tigers to the Class 4A state championship game, falling just short to Plantation American Heritage, 40-31.
The junior quarterback finished the season completing 203-of-279 (72 percent) passes for 3,412 yards, 28 touchdowns and just four picks. On the ground, Coleman rushed for 455 yards and scored four times.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi