Miami Northwestern's Boys Basketball Team Wins Game By 102 Points

In one of the most lopsided games of the Florida boys basketball season, Miami Northwestern certainly showed no mercy to its rival Miami Booker T. Washington. 

The Bulls routed the winless Tornadoes 115-13 on Tuesday night, holding an astounding 83-2 lead at halftime. 

Six players scored in double digits, with senior Dwight Carter leading the way with a game-high 23 points. Jayden Navarrete (21 points), Calvin Russell Jr. (16 points), Jamiro Smith (14 points), Zacuras Dawson (14 points) and Jakeel Baker (12 points) all contributed to the blowout victory. 

Miami Northwestern improved to 14-3 on the season and have proven themselves in being one of South Florida’s top basketball programs. 

Miami Booker T. Washington fell to 0-11 on the season.

