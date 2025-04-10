Milton (Florida) names Matt Anderson as head boys basketball coach
On Wednesday, Milton (Florida) announced the hiring of Matt Anderson as their new head boys basketball coach, according to Navarre Press' Brian Lester.
Anderson replaces Joseph Nieves, who resigned after coaching the Panthers for the previous two seasons and leading them to two regional playoff appearances.
Anderson brings in over 25 years of coaching experience where he has had previous stops at Bay, Lincoln, Malone, Marianna, and Walton (Florida) as a head coach including stops at Chipola College and Leon (Tallahassee) as an assistant.
Anderson has led six different schools to a combined 20 regional playoff appearances, 12 Sweet Sixteen games, nine Elite Eight appearances, six Final Fours, and four State Championships.
Anderson played his high school basketball at Leon High School in Tallahassee from 1981 to 1984 before moving onto continuing his education at the University of West Florida.
Milton High School released a statement on Anderson's hiring: We are excited to be hiring a coach with such an extensive history of success. He brings a wealth of basketball experience, not only across the Panhandle, but throughout the state of Florida. We look forward to him using his experience to continue to move our basketball program in a positive direction with success on the court, in the classroom, and throughout the community. Coach Anderson will officially begin the duties of this position on June 1.
