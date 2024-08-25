Naeshaun Montgomery, 2025 4-star wide receiver, commits to Florida
Staying in state has been a trend among many of Florida's top high school football players lately.
On Sunday evening, another one of the Sunshine State's top pass catchers decided that staying in-state was the route he needed to go as well.
Naeshaun Montgomery, 2025 4-star wide receiver, committed to Florida, deciding on the Gators over finalists Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Penn State and Oregon. Montgomery made the live announcement via Instagram at Viva Mexico Catina & Grill in Providence, Rhode Island.
Montgomery was one of the state's most sought after Class of 2025 talents at the wide receiver position, owning offers from schools like Colorado, Florida, Florida State and Georgia.
Ranked 179th nationally by 247Sports of the 2025 class, the wide receiver was a major addition for the 9-time state champion Miami Central Rockets when he transferred in from Cardinal Newman. Last season at Cardinal Newman, Montgomery hauled in 30 passes for 451 yards and five touchdowns.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl