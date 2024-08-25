High School

Naeshaun Montgomery, 2025 4-star wide receiver, commits to Florida

Montgomery decided on the Gators over Alabama, FSU, LSU, Penn State and Oregon

Andy Villamarzo

Cardinal Newman wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery runs down the field against Benjamin in their regional semifinal playoff football game in West Palm Beach on November 17, 2023. / GREG LOVETT/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Staying in state has been a trend among many of Florida's top high school football players lately.

On Sunday evening, another one of the Sunshine State's top pass catchers decided that staying in-state was the route he needed to go as well.

Naeshaun Montgomery, 2025 4-star wide receiver, committed to Florida, deciding on the Gators over finalists Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Penn State and Oregon. Montgomery made the live announcement via Instagram at Viva Mexico Catina & Grill in Providence, Rhode Island.

Montgomery was one of the state's most sought after Class of 2025 talents at the wide receiver position, owning offers from schools like Colorado, Florida, Florida State and Georgia. 

Ranked 179th nationally by 247Sports of the 2025 class, the wide receiver was a major addition for the 9-time state champion Miami Central Rockets when he transferred in from Cardinal Newman. Last season at Cardinal Newman, Montgomery hauled in 30 passes for 451 yards and five touchdowns. 

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Andy Villamarzo

ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

