NFL legend Tom Brady gives shoutout to a Florida high school girls flag football state champion
When the Seminole Ridge Hawks defeated the Chiles Timberwolves for the Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) Class 3A state championship, it was a feat that the program had pulled off back in the 2016 season.
The Hawks were able to notched title No. 6 in a 26-2 victory over the Timberwolves and the win caught the eye of a certain former NFL quarterback who knows a little bit about winning championships.
Final Top 25 Florida high school girls flag football rankings (5/12/2025)
7-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady recognized Seminole Ridge's state championship win by acknowledging the Hawks' accomplishment via a social media post. Brady said the following in the video to Seminole Ridge.
"Hey guys, I wanted to give a huge shout out to the Seminole Ridge varsity women's flag football team . Florida state champs, baby. What? A great accomplishment. It says so much about you guys and your commitment to each other. To all the toughness, belief in what it takes in winning for one another. You guys didn't just win. You dominated! You guys out-scored your playoff opponents by like 150 points. That's crazy! I never even did that. Coach (Scott) O'Hara, coach Taylor clearly had this team locked in. Congratulations to you guys both. I know that sacrifice it takes to win and reach the top by showing up every day for one another. By pushing yourself to the max limits every day and playing for something that's bigger than yourself and you guys did that. Super proud of you. No. 1 in the flag football team rankings in the country. Way to go and let's go Hawks."
Florida high school quarterback beats NFL legend Tom Brady in a passing contest
Brady, who is the lead NFL analyst for FOX Sports, is the NFL's all-time passing leader with 89,214 yards and led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl victories during his time in Foxborough. Brady, who played 23 seasons in the NFL, joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and led the franchise to a championship in his first season.
Andy Villamarzo