Dunedin (Florida) tabs alum Greg Climan as new head football coach
When Dunedin High School (Florida) was looking for in for a new head football coach was someone who had ties formerly with the school.
The Falcons officially have found their man, according Dunedin assistant prinicipal Christopher Settle as the school has tabbed former Anclote head coach Greg Climan as the new lead man.
Climan, who has coached previously at Quincy University and at Brooksville Central High School, returns to Pinellas County and is an alum himself of Dunedin.
In Climan's two seasons at Anclote, the former college assistant compiled an overall record of 2-18 from 2022-2023.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi