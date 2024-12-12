High School

Dunedin (Florida) tabs alum Greg Climan as new head football coach

Climan formerly Anclote's head coach, was named the Falcons' head coach Thursday afternoon

Andy Villamarzo

Greg Climan/X

When Dunedin High School (Florida) was looking for in for a new head football coach was someone who had ties formerly with the school.

The Falcons officially have found their man, according Dunedin assistant prinicipal Christopher Settle as the school has tabbed former Anclote head coach Greg Climan as the new lead man.

Climan, who has coached previously at Quincy University and at Brooksville Central High School, returns to Pinellas County and is an alum himself of Dunedin.

In Climan's two seasons at Anclote, the former college assistant compiled an overall record of 2-18 from 2022-2023.

Andy Villamarzo

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

