Penn State commit Bekkam Kritza is staying put at Miami Central

Original reports of his pending transfer were inaccurate

Andy Villamarzo

Liz Kritza, the aunt of 2025 3-star quarterback Bekkam Kritza, confirmed to SBLive that her nephew is not transferring from Miami Central High School, despite reports to the contrary.

The Portal 305 reported on Wednesday morning that the Penn State commit was leaving the Rockets and heading back to the west coast to play for Santa Margarita High School in California. SBLive Sports aggregated this report, in an earlier version of this story, as well and regrets this error.

Kritza transferred to Miami Central in April, 2023 from left Santa Margarita.

Bekkem Kritza, Penn State commit, transfers back to Miami Central: Report

More recently, Kritza left Fairview High School of Colorado to head back down to Florida.

Kritza, a Penn State commit, returned to the Rockets this season after playing most of last season in Colorado. For Fairview, he threw for 1,747 yards and 20 touchdowns and just three picks. As a freshman at Fairview in 2021, Kritza threw for 3,192 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight picks.

The Rockets are currently ranked No. 9 in the latest SBLive Sports Florida Top 25 rankings.

