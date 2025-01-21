Pensacola Booker T. Washington's (Florida) High School Football Field Covered In Snow
It’s not everyday you see any part of Florida seeing snow flurries.
Try seeing a high school football field covered in snow.
Pensacola Booker T. Washington head football coach Ryan Onkka posted on X that the Wildcats’ field covered with snow on Tuesday afternoon. The once-ina-lifetime event is apart of a blizzard that's impacting the entire Gulf Coast region.
Down below is the post by Onkka via X.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi