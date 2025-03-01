High School

Players to Watch For at the FHS7v7A Xtreme League 2 Tournament No. 3

We provide you a list of players to keep an eye on at St. Cloud High School on Saturday afternoon

Brogan McNab of Melbourne Central Catholic celebrates a touchdown against Melbourne during a three team spring football jamboree Friday, May 224 2024 at Melbourne High School.. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK
On Saturday morning, 16 teams will gather at St. Cloud High School to take part in the FHS7v7A Xtreme League 2 Tournament's third event of the off-season.

The tournament is one of the beginning roads leading to this summer's FHS7v7 State Championships to be played at The Villages Charter School.

There's plenty of high school football talent that will be on full display on Saturday, with many receiving Power 4 looks and Division I offers.

Now as we head into the 7-on-7 tournament we take a dive into the players to watch for along with giving you the teams that will be participating down below.

Bishop Moore

Trent Gummer, 2026, DB

Amar'e Johnson, 2026, RB

Jackson Lang, 2026, DE

Cornerstone Charter

Jackson Marsingill, 2026, WR/DB

Hagerty

Royce Jenkins, 2027, QB

Lake Howell

Luke Barhorst, 2026, QB.

Melbourne Central Catholic

Brogan McNab, 2026, QB

Olympia

Eric Weems Jr., 2026, WR/DB

Orlando Freedom

Jordan Martinez, 2026, QB

Plant

Tripp Brown, 2026, TE

Dillon Rose Bailey, 2026, QB

Darryon Williams, 2026, WR

South Lake 

Tre Kelly, 2026, QB

St. Cloud

Jeremiah Lattier, 2028, QB

Stacy Taylor, 2027, ATH

Viera

Eric Nelson, 2026, ATH

James Olson, 2026, LB

Derel Schmadeke, 2029, ATH

Vero Beach 

Efrem White, 2026, ATH

Wonderful 'Champ' Monds, 2028, QB

West Orange

Andrew Chung, 2028, QB

Windermere 

Diego Rivas, 2027, DB

CJ Bronaugh, 2026, DB

Teams competing on Saturday, March 1st, 2025

St. Cloud

Windermere

Orlando Christian Prep

South Lake

Vero Beach

Orlando Freedom

Melbourne Central Catholic

Viera

Bishop Moore

Lake Howell

Lyman

West Orange

Olympia

Plant

Hagerty

Cornerstone Charter

