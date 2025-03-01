Players to Watch For at the FHS7v7A Xtreme League 2 Tournament No. 3
On Saturday morning, 16 teams will gather at St. Cloud High School to take part in the FHS7v7A Xtreme League 2 Tournament's third event of the off-season.
The tournament is one of the beginning roads leading to this summer's FHS7v7 State Championships to be played at The Villages Charter School.
There's plenty of high school football talent that will be on full display on Saturday, with many receiving Power 4 looks and Division I offers.
Now as we head into the 7-on-7 tournament we take a dive into the players to watch for along with giving you the teams that will be participating down below.
Bishop Moore
Trent Gummer, 2026, DB
Amar'e Johnson, 2026, RB
Jackson Lang, 2026, DE
Cornerstone Charter
Jackson Marsingill, 2026, WR/DB
Hagerty
Royce Jenkins, 2027, QB
Lake Howell
Luke Barhorst, 2026, QB.
Melbourne Central Catholic
Brogan McNab, 2026, QB
Olympia
Eric Weems Jr., 2026, WR/DB
Orlando Freedom
Jordan Martinez, 2026, QB
Plant
Tripp Brown, 2026, TE
Dillon Rose Bailey, 2026, QB
Darryon Williams, 2026, WR
South Lake
Tre Kelly, 2026, QB
St. Cloud
Jeremiah Lattier, 2028, QB
Stacy Taylor, 2027, ATH
Viera
Eric Nelson, 2026, ATH
James Olson, 2026, LB
Derel Schmadeke, 2029, ATH
Vero Beach
Efrem White, 2026, ATH
Wonderful 'Champ' Monds, 2028, QB
West Orange
Andrew Chung, 2028, QB
Windermere
Diego Rivas, 2027, DB
CJ Bronaugh, 2026, DB
Teams competing on Saturday, March 1st, 2025
St. Cloud
Windermere
Orlando Christian Prep
South Lake
Vero Beach
Orlando Freedom
Melbourne Central Catholic
Viera
Bishop Moore
Lake Howell
Lyman
West Orange
Olympia
Plant
Hagerty
Cornerstone Charter
