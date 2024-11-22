High School

Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 3A region semifinals

High School On SI is going on the record to make our predictions on the FHSAA 3A playoffs

Andy Villamarzo

Raines defensive end Cameron Washington (44) celebrates a sack against Ribault in a high school football game on October 5, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]
Raines defensive end Cameron Washington (44) celebrates a sack against Ribault in a high school football game on October 5, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union] / Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Class 3A state playoffs kicked off in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint. 

Heading into Friday, it’s helped set up some fantastic regional semifinal matchups, and the talented field of 16 teams is going to get sliced in half. Round 2 will feature several intriguing matchups, and several long road trips across the Sunshine State.

>>>FHSAA 2024 PLAYOFF BRACKETS<<<

While the second round might not see its tournament favorites fall, it has the potential to see several really good teams have their seasons upended a lot shorter than they anticipated. 

Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their region semifinal matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the Class 3A state region finals. 

CLASS 3A, REGION 1

Wakulla (4) at Raines (1)

Andy V's quick hits: Timothy Cole has been superb under center for the Vikings this season throwing for 2,217 yards, 32 touchdowns while rushing for over 500 and adding eight scores on the ground.

Prediction: Raines

Bishop Kenny (3) at Godby (2)

Andy V's quick hits: Caleb Mattison has been impressive as a sophomore for the Crusaders, going for nearly 1,000 yards rushing and scoring 14 touchdowns.

Prediction: Bishop Kenny

CLASS 3A, REGION 2

Titusville (4) at Eau Gallie (1)

Andy V's quick hits: Only loss for Eau Gallie this season came at the hands of Lincoln, a 38-17 loss back on Oct. 25th. Other than that, the Commadores have been a well oiled machine this fall.

Prediction: Eau Gallie

Dunnellon (3) at Bishop Moore (2)

Andy V's quick hits: Bishop Moore opened the season on the road going long distance, defeating Tottenville of New York.

Prediction: Bishop Moore

CLASS 3A, REGION 3

Boca Ciega (5) at Jefferson (1)

Andy V's quick hits: Jefferson was trailing 9-0 at halftime to 3-7 Hudson before storming back in the second half to defeat the Cobras.

Prediction: Boca Ciega

Nature Coast (6) at Sarasota Booker (2)

Andy V's quick hits: Not quite sure who might be under center for the Tornadoes play to play as the feature two talented passers in Joel Morris and Ryan Downes.

Prediction: Sarasota Booker

CLASS 3A, REGION 4

Lely (4) at Miami Northwestern (1)

Andy V's quick hits: Miami Northwestern rolled up 69 points in Teddy Bridgewater's first playoff win as the Bulls' lead man.

Prediction: Miami Northwestern

Cypress Lake (6) at Key West (2)

Andy V's quick hits: The Conchs have rushed for 3,591 yards through 11 games this season.

Prediction: Key West

2024 FHSAA high football state championship projections

Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida