Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 3A region semifinals
The Class 3A state playoffs kicked off in the state of Florida last week and the classification did not disappoint.
Heading into Friday, it’s helped set up some fantastic regional semifinal matchups, and the talented field of 16 teams is going to get sliced in half. Round 2 will feature several intriguing matchups, and several long road trips across the Sunshine State.
While the second round might not see its tournament favorites fall, it has the potential to see several really good teams have their seasons upended a lot shorter than they anticipated.
Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their region semifinal matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the Class 3A state region finals.
CLASS 3A, REGION 1
Wakulla (4) at Raines (1)
Andy V's quick hits: Timothy Cole has been superb under center for the Vikings this season throwing for 2,217 yards, 32 touchdowns while rushing for over 500 and adding eight scores on the ground.
Prediction: Raines
Bishop Kenny (3) at Godby (2)
Andy V's quick hits: Caleb Mattison has been impressive as a sophomore for the Crusaders, going for nearly 1,000 yards rushing and scoring 14 touchdowns.
Prediction: Bishop Kenny
CLASS 3A, REGION 2
Titusville (4) at Eau Gallie (1)
Andy V's quick hits: Only loss for Eau Gallie this season came at the hands of Lincoln, a 38-17 loss back on Oct. 25th. Other than that, the Commadores have been a well oiled machine this fall.
Prediction: Eau Gallie
Dunnellon (3) at Bishop Moore (2)
Andy V's quick hits: Bishop Moore opened the season on the road going long distance, defeating Tottenville of New York.
Prediction: Bishop Moore
CLASS 3A, REGION 3
Boca Ciega (5) at Jefferson (1)
Andy V's quick hits: Jefferson was trailing 9-0 at halftime to 3-7 Hudson before storming back in the second half to defeat the Cobras.
Prediction: Boca Ciega
Nature Coast (6) at Sarasota Booker (2)
Andy V's quick hits: Not quite sure who might be under center for the Tornadoes play to play as the feature two talented passers in Joel Morris and Ryan Downes.
Prediction: Sarasota Booker
CLASS 3A, REGION 4
Lely (4) at Miami Northwestern (1)
Andy V's quick hits: Miami Northwestern rolled up 69 points in Teddy Bridgewater's first playoff win as the Bulls' lead man.
Prediction: Miami Northwestern
Cypress Lake (6) at Key West (2)
Andy V's quick hits: The Conchs have rushed for 3,591 yards through 11 games this season.
Prediction: Key West
2024 FHSAA high football state championship projections
