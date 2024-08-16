SBLive's Florida high school football 2024 preseason All-State team
The 2024 Florida high school football season begins next week on the weekend of Aug. 21-23. The Sunshine State is full of talent, and here is who think are the top players entering the season.
Offense
Quarterback
Noah Grubbs, Lake Mary
This was difficult based on the number of tremendous quarterbacks in the entire state. Grubbs certainly is one many people can agree is the state's best for a number of reasons. The signal caller finished the season throwing 49 touchdowns, completed 208-of-354 passes for 3,670 yards in 2023 and this fall will aim for 50-plus scoring passes.
Running back
Byron Louis, Plantation American Heritage
The 4-star rated running back has Florida State, Miami (FL) and Wisconsin hot on his trail. Louis rushed for 1,224 yards and scored 18 touchdowns last season. Since he came onto the scene a couple seasons ago in the Broward County Classic, Louis has remained one of the state's best and never has missed a beat.
Girard Pringle, Armwood
There's no doubt that the Hawks' back isn't one of the best in Florida and he's proven it time and time again. One of the state’s top running backs was the dynamo out of Seffner. The Miami (FL) commitment led the Hawks’ offense on a weekly basis and finished with 1,683 yards on 219 carries and scored 24 touchdowns.
Shawn Simeon, Naples
Simeon showed his overall importance to the Golden Eagles last season, rushing for nearly 400 yards in a plyoff win over Port Charlotte. The Toledo commitment is a tough take down for any would-be defenders. In 2023, Simeon rushed for 1,869 yards and 27 touchdowns, averaging 11.5 yards per carry. The running back is the best in not only Southwest Florida, but has proven himself against elite competition.
Wide receiver
Jaime Ffrench, Mandarin
One of the most explosive wide receivers in the entire state was the explosive Mustangs' star, whom was formerly a Alabama commitment. Ffrench, a junior wide receiver, hauled in 62 passes for 1,247 yards and scored 14 touchdowns.
Jabari Brady, Chaminade-Madonna
Could we be seeing the second coming of Jeremiah Smith? Brady as a sophomore established himself as one of the best receivers in the state, catching 70 passes for 1,392 yards. Transferred from Monarch during the off-season.
Jayvan Boggs, Cocoa
Boggs, a Missouri commit, emerged onto the scene this past 2023 season as one of the Sunshine State’s top receivers. The junior wideout caught 77 passes for 1,041 yards and 23 touchdowns. In 2022 as a sophomore, Boggs had 41 catches for 722 yards and six scores.
Cortez Mills, Homestead
Could Mills touch the 2,000-yard mark this fall? It's a distinct possibility. Leading the way for the Broncos en route to the Class 3M state title game last year, the Oklahoma commit had a huge junior season. Mills caught 79 passes for 1,640 yards and scored 18 times.
Vernell Brown III, Jones
The dynamo is arguably one of the fastest receivers and best route runners around. Brown III is committed to Florida and is preparing for a major senior season. In 2023 for the Fighting Tigers’, Brown III hauled in 70 passes for 1,363 yards and 10 touchdowns. Also scored four times via special teams.
Offensive line
Solomon Thomas, Raines
The 5-star 2025 offensive lineman is already committed to Florida State and is arguably the top at his position in Florida. At 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, Thomas certainly fits the bill of being a top-tier lineman.
Ziyare Addison, Carrollwood Day
Addison was at Sumner before transferring over to Carrollwood Day this off-season. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound tackle is committed to Oregon and gives the Patriots a stud in the trenches.
Michael Thomas, IMG Academy
There’s a lot of size up front on the offensive line for Billy Miller’s Ascenders and Thomas leads the way. Thomas, an Alabama commit, stands 6-foot-6, 315 pounds and is ranked No. 85 nationally per 247Sports.
Keenyi Pepe, IMG Academy
Another mammoth on the offensive line for the Ascenders is Pepe, who is ranked as the No. 7 offensive tackle of the 2026 class per 247Sports. The 6-foot-7, 295-pound tackle has his variable pick of the litter when it comes to schools after his high school career.
Johnnie Jones, Berkeley Prep
Leading the way for all those yards on the ground for Dallas Golden and Joseph Troupe was Jones. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound lineman has plenty of schools chasing him, including Florida, Georgia and Iowa State.
Defense
Defensive Line
Javion Hilson, Cocoa
Hilson is a Florida State commitment and when you start watching his tape, you quickly see why he’s on this defensive team. The edge rusher notched 97 tackles and 14 sacks last season.
Elijah Golden, IMG Academy
The 2026 defensive stalwart was a difficult block for any opposing lineman up against him. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound junior has Michigan and Notre Dame hot on his trail.
Myron Charles, Port Charlotte
Last fall, Charles was double-teamed by many teams, helping free up others along the defensive line. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound tackle ended 2023 with 29 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Expect a big season from the FSU commit.
LaJesse Harrold, Gaither
Joining Antonio Henley over at Gaither, Harrold should see a lot of single 1-on-1’s, giving him plenty of opportunities for making plays. The LSU commitment recorded 42 tackles and eight sacks in 2023.
Trenton Henderson, Pensacola Catholic
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound edge rusher separated himself from the pack when it came down to defensive ends. Henderson, who has offers from Florida, Michigan and Tennessee, last season notched 39 tackles and four sacks.
Linebackers
Tarvos ‘TJ’ Alford, Vero Beach
The Ohio State commitment, had a stellar 2023 season that helped lead the Indians to a 9-3 record and is arguably the state's top returning linebacker. A year ago, Alford tallied 114 tackles, 12 of them went for a loss, four sacks and an interception. Expect the hard hitter to eclipse those numbers this fall.
Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, IMG Academy
There’s a slew of Power 4 universities that are chasing after the services of the 6-foot, 205-linebacker. Owusu-Boateng last season racked up 45 tackles in just eight games for the Ascenders.
Gavin Nix, IMG Academy
Another future Miami Hurricane, Nix came onto the high school football scene in 2021 for Lake Highland Prep as a freshman and made a big impression on college recruiters early. Nix ended up notching 79 tackles, 13 going for loss and five sacks last season.
Jordan Campbell, Carol City
The sideline-to-sideline linebacker is committed to the University of Miami (FL) and returns as one of the state’s best. Campbell plays both wide receiver and linebacker for the Chiefs, making him one of the most versatile players in South Florida.
Defensive backs
DJ Pickett, Zephyrhills
The fleet-footed 2-way dynamo had over 1,000 yards receiving and made 31 tackles at safety. With so much leaning on Pickett's shoulders, the Bulldog should have a major senior season in Pasco County. Pickett is committed to Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers.
Drake Stubbs, Mandarin
The University of Miami (FL) commitment came down to the decision with the Hurricanes back on July 4th. Now the Mandarin star returns after a 2023 season in which he made 97 tackles and six interceptions.
Ivan Taylor, West Orange
There’s not many safeties that can boast the kind of pedigree that Taylor has. The Michigan commitment last season accumulated 45 tackles, six went for a loss and four forced fumbles.
Ben Hanks Jr., Miami Booker T. Washington
Hanks Jr. is the son of Ben Hanks, who played linebacker for the Gators from 1992-1995 before a brief NFL stint. Last season for the Tornadoes, Hanks Jr. picked off six passes, with three going back for touchdowns.
Justice Fitzpatrick, St. Thomas Aquinas
Coming from a family lineage like Fitzpatrick’s certainly elevates the expectations. The 2026 prospect’s older brother, Minkah, plays in the NFL and could easily see his sibling one day in the league. Last season, Fitzpatrick tallied 13 tackles and two interceptions.
Athlete/Specialists
Dallas Golden, Berkeley Prep
We label the Notre Dame commit as an overall athlete because of the number of things he’s capable and expected to do for the Buccaneers. With the ability to play running, Wildcat quarterback and safety, Golden can truly step in anywhere and be the X-Factor.
Trey Butkowski, Lake Nona
When it comes to place kickers in the Sunshine State, Butkowski is as good as they come. Last season, the senior was 25-for-25 on extra points and went 4-of-6 on field goals with a long of 38 yards.
Brunno Reus, Venice
Ranked as the No. 2 punter in the country by Kohl’s Kicking, Reus transferred into Venice during the off-season. Reus gives Venice a weapon in the rare instance they need to punt it away.
