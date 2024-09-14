St. Thomas Aquinas survives scare, rallies past Western
DAVIE, FLORIDA – After three quarters, nationally-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas found itself in an unfamiliar position. The Raiders were trailing on the road against a physically tough Western team.
But on a soggy night, the Raiders, ranked No. 15 in this week's SBLive/SI Top 25 High School Football National Rankings, relied on their big play makers and pulled out a hard-fought, 23-15, victory in a game that started nearly 90 minutes late due to weather.
Quarterback Andrew Indorf connected on touchdown passes of 22 and 58 yards in the fourth to sophomore receiver Julius Jones to complete the comeback.
“We got off to a very difficult start,” St. Thomas Aquinas coach Roger Harriott said. “Penalties and turnovers. But at the end of it all, our players showed that they have grit and their character to overcome difficult obstacles and fight through adversity.”
Credit Western (0-3) for setting a physical tempo in the first half, and forcing some uncharacteristic turnovers by the Raiders (3-1).
The Wildcats controlled play in the first half, and led 15-6 at the break. But in the second half, the Raiders scored the game’s final 17 points, and seized command of the contest with about eight minutes left.
“We showed we have the ability to play from behind,” said Jones, one of the top receivers in the nation in the 2027 class. “Last year we had a very senior heavy team. All four-stars and D-1 players. Honestly, I think we’re more of a team this year than we were last year.”
Jones showed why he’s so highly regarded.
The Raiders trailed 15-9 entering the fourth quarter. On the final play of the third quarter, Indorf hooked up with Jones on a 30-yard pass play to the Wildcats’ 25-yard line.
Two plays later, on third-and-seven, Indorf lofted a well-thrown ball to the right corner of the end zone. Jones made a sensational leaping catcher. Nicholas Romero’s extra point gave St. Thomas a 16-15 lead with 11:11 left in the fourth quarter.
“I had to lay out and make the play for the team,” Jones said.
Western still had a chance to rally, but the Raiders’ defense forced a three-and-out.
St. Thomas took over from its own 40 with 10 minutes to go, and on second down, Indorf threw a perfect pass down the middle. Jones found the crease and went untouched to complete the 58-yard scoring play.
Jones was far beyond the secondary that he was able to high-five his receiver teammate, Ah’mari Stevens around the 20-yard line on his way to into the end zone.
Romero’s extra point capped the scoring with 8:57 to go.
“We made the plays and the adjustments when it was necessary and left a very formidable environment with a victory,” Harriott said.
The Raiders’ impressive second half performance showed why they’re one of the best teams in the nation. Even on a night they trailed by nine points at halftime, they found a way to win going away.
From Western’s standout, the loss was disheartening, because the Wildcats had a tremendous opportunity to shock a perennial national power.
In the first half, the Wildcats impressed. In the first quarter, linebacker Montrel Canion recovered a fumble on Western’s 24 yard line. Later in the quarter, Jaylin Jones had an interception, and the first quarter was scoreless.
Wildcats quarterback Sebastian Circo was able to make some plays running, and at 11:31 of the second quarter, the senior scored a touchdown on a quarterback sneak. Western converted the 2-point conversion to Jacob Joseph, and went ahead 8-0.
St. Thomas responded with Cedric Wyche scoring on a 19-yard touchdown run at 8:24 of the second. But the Raiders’ two-point conversion try failed.
Western closed out the first half with Martin Rhyne scoring on a 6-yard touchdown run.
In the third quarter, Romero booted a 38-yard field goal, pulling the Raiders within six points heading into the final quarter.
Western was able to control clock and move the ball behind some strong running from Johnathan Bueno.
But in the fourth quarter, it was St. Thomas that milked the clock with Chance Washington getting the bulk of the carries.
“Western is going to give us their best effort, and we were fortunate to come out of here with a win,” Harriott said.