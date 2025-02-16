High School

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 Preseason Kickoff Classic: Days 1-4 Scores

We have scores and interviews from the full week of action

TAMPA, FLORIDA- The final day of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preseason Kickoff Classic saw some great weather come through the AdventHealth Training Center.

Between Monday through Saturday at the One Buc Place, some competitive games have taken place as teams get warmed up for the 2025 campaign. The last day saw plenty of teams come from all throughout the state.

On Saturday afternoon, teams took the field once again for preseason action and High School On SI Florida was on hand for some of the action taking place. 

Monday 02/10/2025


Springstead 27
Chamberlain 6

Nature Coast 21
Northeast 13

Sunlake 25
Freedom 6

Bishop Moore 14
Bartow 6

Bishop Moore 6
Northeast 28

Nature Coast 20
Freedom 0

Cypress Creek 0
Springstead 28

Chamberlain 32
Anclote 6

Cypress Creek 6
Sunlake 28

Lakewood Ranch 6
Seminole 0

Anclote 0
Carrollwood Day 19

Hernando 48
Bartow

Carrollwood Day 0
Lakewood Ranch 8

Hernando 40
Seminole 0

Tuesday 02/11/2025

Bloomingdale 19
Palm Harbor University 0

Brooksville Central 32
Jefferson 0

Dunedin 6
Plant City 0

Leto 0
Indian Rocks Christian 6

Brooksville Central 7
Plant City 12

Bloomingdale 32
Wharton 0

Dunedin 0
Angeline Academy 6

Kathleen
Indian Rocks Christian

Kathleen IRC 7
Jefferson 26

Largo 27
Seffner Christian 7

Leto 0
Angeline Academy 20

Seffner Christian 0
Wharton 13

Strawberry Crest 25
Largo 6

Wednesday 02/12/2025

Robinson 35
Gulf 0

St. Petersburg 25
Bonita Springs 0

John Carroll 7
Armwood 0

Southeast 0
Mitchell 20

St. Petersburg 38
Armwood 6

Lennard 27
Apopka 19

Robinson 13
Ft. Pierce Central 27

Southeast 6
John Carroll 6

Lennard 13
Ft. Pierce Central 21

Bonita Springs 0
Gulf 6

Pinellas Park 14
Brooks DeBartalo 6

East River 13
Mitchell 18

Pinellas Park 7
Apopka 28

East River 6
Brooks DeBartalo 20

Thursday 02/13/2025

East Lake 34
Brandon 0

Riverview 7
Lecanto 25

Wesley Chapel 0
Gaither 13

Manatee 6
River Ridge 12

Wesley Chapel 0
Manatee 13

Alonso 33
Riverview 0

River Ridge 6
Brandon 13

Forest
Sickles

Alonso 35
Lecanto 0

Gaither 16
Lake Minneola 12

East Bay 27
Tarpon Springs 0

East Lake 6
Sickles 9

Forest 6
Tarpon Springs 0

Lake Minneola 12
East Bay 33

