Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 Preseason Kickoff Classic: Days 1-4 Scores
TAMPA, FLORIDA- The final day of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preseason Kickoff Classic saw some great weather come through the AdventHealth Training Center.
Between Monday through Saturday at the One Buc Place, some competitive games have taken place as teams get warmed up for the 2025 campaign. The last day saw plenty of teams come from all throughout the state.
On Saturday afternoon, teams took the field once again for preseason action and High School On SI Florida was on hand for some of the action taking place.
Monday 02/10/2025
Springstead 27
Chamberlain 6
Nature Coast 21
Northeast 13
Sunlake 25
Freedom 6
Bishop Moore 14
Bartow 6
Bishop Moore 6
Northeast 28
Nature Coast 20
Freedom 0
Cypress Creek 0
Springstead 28
Chamberlain 32
Anclote 6
Cypress Creek 6
Sunlake 28
Lakewood Ranch 6
Seminole 0
Anclote 0
Carrollwood Day 19
Hernando 48
Bartow
Carrollwood Day 0
Lakewood Ranch 8
Hernando 40
Seminole 0
Tuesday 02/11/2025
Bloomingdale 19
Palm Harbor University 0
Brooksville Central 32
Jefferson 0
Dunedin 6
Plant City 0
Leto 0
Indian Rocks Christian 6
Brooksville Central 7
Plant City 12
Bloomingdale 32
Wharton 0
Dunedin 0
Angeline Academy 6
Kathleen
Indian Rocks Christian
Kathleen IRC 7
Jefferson 26
Largo 27
Seffner Christian 7
Leto 0
Angeline Academy 20
Seffner Christian 0
Wharton 13
Strawberry Crest 25
Largo 6
Wednesday 02/12/2025
Robinson 35
Gulf 0
St. Petersburg 25
Bonita Springs 0
John Carroll 7
Armwood 0
Southeast 0
Mitchell 20
St. Petersburg 38
Armwood 6
Lennard 27
Apopka 19
Robinson 13
Ft. Pierce Central 27
Southeast 6
John Carroll 6
Lennard 13
Ft. Pierce Central 21
Bonita Springs 0
Gulf 6
Pinellas Park 14
Brooks DeBartalo 6
East River 13
Mitchell 18
Pinellas Park 7
Apopka 28
East River 6
Brooks DeBartalo 20
Thursday 02/13/2025
East Lake 34
Brandon 0
Riverview 7
Lecanto 25
Wesley Chapel 0
Gaither 13
Manatee 6
River Ridge 12
Wesley Chapel 0
Manatee 13
Alonso 33
Riverview 0
River Ridge 6
Brandon 13
Forest
Sickles
Alonso 35
Lecanto 0
Gaither 16
Lake Minneola 12
East Bay 27
Tarpon Springs 0
East Lake 6
Sickles 9
Forest 6
Tarpon Springs 0
Lake Minneola 12
East Bay 33
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi