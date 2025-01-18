High School

Teddy Bridgewater Arrives At NFL Divisional Contest Rocking Dan Campbell's High School Football Jersey

The Miami Northwestern head coach showed up wearing Campbell's No. 88 jersey he donned in high school

Andy Villamarzo

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater waves to fans during warmups before the Denver Broncos game at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.
Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater waves to fans during warmups before the Denver Broncos game at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Miami Northwestern head coach Teddy Bridgewater arrived ahead of the Detroit Lions-Washington Commanders' NFL Divisional round matchup at Ford Field wearing a high school football jersey.

No, it wasn't one of Bridgewater's alma mater Bulls. Instead, the Lions' quarterback donned the high school jersey of Detroit head coach Dan Campbell.

The Lions' X handle posted a short video of Bridgewater walking into Ford Field wearing Campbell's No. 88 jersey he wore at Glen Rose High School (Texas). Campbell played for the Tigers in the mid-1990's.

Down below is the video the Lions posted on social media:

-- Andy Villamarzo

Published
Andy Villamarzo
