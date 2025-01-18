Teddy Bridgewater Arrives At NFL Divisional Contest Rocking Dan Campbell's High School Football Jersey
Miami Northwestern head coach Teddy Bridgewater arrived ahead of the Detroit Lions-Washington Commanders' NFL Divisional round matchup at Ford Field wearing a high school football jersey.
No, it wasn't one of Bridgewater's alma mater Bulls. Instead, the Lions' quarterback donned the high school jersey of Detroit head coach Dan Campbell.
The Lions' X handle posted a short video of Bridgewater walking into Ford Field wearing Campbell's No. 88 jersey he wore at Glen Rose High School (Texas). Campbell played for the Tigers in the mid-1990's.
Down below is the video the Lions posted on social media:
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi