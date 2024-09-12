The Coastal Florida high school football show: Previewing Polk County action 2024
High school football never sleeps in the state of Florida.
Official practices started July 29 and preseason classics/jamborees begin on Aug. 16. The 2024 regular season kicked last week in Florida Aug. 22-24 and now the Sunshine State heads into the Week 4 slate with some really good games on tap.
On the latest episode of SBLive's The Coastal Show with Andy Villamarzo, H2 Recruiting’s Hasani joins the show to talk about what’s going on in Polk County high school football action. From Lakeland to Lake Wales to Davenport, Harper touches on anything and everything in the 863.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl