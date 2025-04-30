Three-star shooting guard Mason Fuentes discusses recruitment, upcoming visits
One of the most coveted prospects in the nation for the junior class talks with High School on SI Florida about his recruitment and upcoming visits.
Riviera Prep (Florida) three-star shooting guard Mason Fuentes, who is the No. 164 ranked player in the nation for the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports is coming off a stellar season for the Bulldogs where he led them to their third consecutive state championship with a 66-54 win over Santa Fe Catholic back on March 1. Fuentes averaged 12.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in 27 games played this season for the Bulldogs.
According to 247Sports, Fuentes holds offers from schools such as Albany, Jacksonville, Oklahoma State, Radford, Stetson, South Florida, Toledo, and several mid-major programs expressing some interest.
The 6-2 junior guard talks about where his recruitment currently stands as of right now. On the grassroots circuit, Fuentes is currently playing for ALLBALL, which is a Miami based organization that plays on the Under Armour Circuit where he is teammates with his younger brother (Myles), Pine Crest junior wing Rowan Hoffman, Cardinal Gibbons junior forward Justus Dylan-Herbert, and Saint Andrew's point guard Brendan Gerard.
FLORIDA STATE: "I have had great relationships with the new coaching staff and they talk with me and my family."
JACKSONVILLE: "My relationship with Coach (Mincy) has been great as he has been a family friend of mine for years."
MICHIGAN: "I have had a great relationship with Coach (May) and Coach (Williamson) since the early stages of my recruitment process."
OKLAHOMA STATE: "We've been in constant communication since the start of my sophomore season where Coach (Ekanem) has been heavily interested in me."
SOUTH CAROLINA: "We've had a good relationship with Coach (Shannon) since last year's Spring Live Period and has been checking in on me and my family over the last year or so."
STANFORD: "Coach (Wrobel) has been really pushing me and my family to come take an unofficial visit this upcoming fall."
STETSON: "I have a great relationship with Coach (Donnie), who has been very supportive of me and my family, as they were my first offer in this recruitment process."
TOLEDO: "My relationship with Coach (Kowalczyk) has been very close as I've made an unofficial visit on campus, as well as having him come watch my workouts here in South Florida."
