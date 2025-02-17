High School

Top 30 Week 1 Florida high school softball games to watch (2/16/2025)

We’ve picked out 30 of the top Week 1 games involving high school teams from the state of Florida

Andy Villamarzo

Bartow's Kyndal Cornelius bats against Doral Academy on Thursday afternoon in the semifinals of the 2024 FHSAA Class 6A Softball Championships at Legends Way Ballfields.
Bartow's Kyndal Cornelius bats against Doral Academy on Thursday afternoon in the semifinals of the 2024 FHSAA Class 6A Softball Championships at Legends Way Ballfields. / ROY FUOCO/THE LEDGER / USA TODAY NETWORK

That’s right, softball action is right around the corner starting this week and there’s plenty of good matchups on tap in Week 1. Though games don't get going until the week of Feb. 17-Feb. 22, we wanted to get a head start on things. 

There are so many good matchups in-state that we had to pick out 30 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 30 Week 1 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the first week of softball. 

Take a look at our list and comment on the top games around the state. 

Feb. 17th (Monday)

Gulf Shores (Alabama) at Fort Walton Beach

FSU High at North Bay Haven Academy

Feb. 18th (Tuesday)

Bolles at Bishop Kenny

Academy at the Lakes at Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek

Cardinal Mooney at Venice

Calvary Christian at Tampa Catholic

Springstead at Nature Coast

Trinity Catholic at Middleburg

Cooper City at Plantation American Heritage

Key West at Miami Palmetto

Parrish Community at Lakewood Ranch

Gulf Breeze at T.R. Miller (Alabama)

Feb. 19th (Wednesday)

South Plantation at West Broward

Lake Mary at Montverde Academy

Steinbrenner at Academy of the Holy Names

Seminole at Dunedin

Feb. 20th (Thursday)

Cardinal Mooney at Sarasota

Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek at Berkeley Prep

Baker County at Columbia

Crestview at Tate

Baldwin at Middleburg

Viera at Melbourne

Inspiration Academy at Lakewood Ranch

George Jenkins at Mulberry

Feb. 21st (Friday)

Steinbrenner at Crystal River

Inspiration Academy at Berkeley Prep

Fort Walton Beach at Pace

Land O' Lakes at Academy of the Holy Names

Creekside at Mandarin

Calvary Christian at Lake Region

More From High School On SI 

 Monarch (Florida) to face Archbishop Spalding (Maryland) & Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey) in 2025

• West Boca Raton (Florida) to face multiple national football powers in 2025

• Miami Booker T. Washington head football coach Tim 'Ice' Harris retiring from coaching: Report

• IMG Academy Has Begun Its Search for Billy Miller’s Replacement as Head Football Coach

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida