Top 30 Week 1 Florida high school softball games to watch (2/16/2025)
That’s right, softball action is right around the corner starting this week and there’s plenty of good matchups on tap in Week 1. Though games don't get going until the week of Feb. 17-Feb. 22, we wanted to get a head start on things.
There are so many good matchups in-state that we had to pick out 30 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 30 Week 1 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the first week of softball.
Take a look at our list and comment on the top games around the state.
Feb. 17th (Monday)
Gulf Shores (Alabama) at Fort Walton Beach
FSU High at North Bay Haven Academy
Feb. 18th (Tuesday)
Bolles at Bishop Kenny
Academy at the Lakes at Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek
Cardinal Mooney at Venice
Calvary Christian at Tampa Catholic
Springstead at Nature Coast
Trinity Catholic at Middleburg
Cooper City at Plantation American Heritage
Key West at Miami Palmetto
Parrish Community at Lakewood Ranch
Gulf Breeze at T.R. Miller (Alabama)
Feb. 19th (Wednesday)
South Plantation at West Broward
Lake Mary at Montverde Academy
Steinbrenner at Academy of the Holy Names
Seminole at Dunedin
Feb. 20th (Thursday)
Cardinal Mooney at Sarasota
Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek at Berkeley Prep
Baker County at Columbia
Crestview at Tate
Baldwin at Middleburg
Viera at Melbourne
Inspiration Academy at Lakewood Ranch
George Jenkins at Mulberry
Feb. 21st (Friday)
Steinbrenner at Crystal River
Inspiration Academy at Berkeley Prep
Fort Walton Beach at Pace
Land O' Lakes at Academy of the Holy Names
Creekside at Mandarin
Calvary Christian at Lake Region
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi