Top 30 Week 2 Florida high school softball games to watch (2/25/2025)

We’ve picked out 30 of the top Week 2 games involving high school teams from the state of Florida

Andy Villamarzo

Pace players celebrate after they defeated Bartow on Friday night in the final of the 2024 FHSAA Softball State Championships at Legends Way Ballfields.
Pace players celebrate after they defeated Bartow on Friday night in the final of the 2024 FHSAA Softball State Championships at Legends Way Ballfields. / ROY FUOCO/THE LEDGER / USA TODAY NETWORK

That’s right, Florida high school softball action kicked off last week and there is plenty of good contests on tap in Week 2.

There are so many good matchups in-state that we had to pick out 30 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 30 Week 2 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the second week of softball. 

Take a look at our list and comment on the top games around the state. 

Feb. 25th (Tuesday)

Fleming Island at Creekside

Newsome at Calvary Christian

Citrus at Tavares

Eau Gallie at Rockledge

Cypress Creek at Dr. Phillips

Palm Harbor University at Mitchell

North Port at North Fort Myers

Inspiration Academy at Palmetto

East Ridge at South Lake

Venice at Sarasota Riverview

Middleburg at Branford

Feb. 26th (Wednesday)

Montverde Academy at Geneva

Crystal River at Citrus

Palm Harbor University at Mitchell

Sunlake at Wesley Chapel

Feb. 27th (Thursday)

Dr. Joaquin Garcia at King's Academy

North Bay Haven at Altha

Neumann at Evangelical Christian

Pace at Gulf Breeze

Inspiration Academy at Calvary Christian

Plantation American Heritage at Pembroke Pines Charter

Bloomingdale at Wharton

Eustis at Leesburg

Feb. 28th (Friday)

Coral Springs Charter at Park Vista

Calvary Christian at Crystal River

Gulf Breeze at Pine Forest

Naples at Gulf Coast

Fort Myers at Parrish Community

Sunlake at Dunedin

Lake Wales at Bartow

Published
