Top 30 Week 2 Florida high school softball games to watch (2/25/2025)
That’s right, Florida high school softball action kicked off last week and there is plenty of good contests on tap in Week 2.
There are so many good matchups in-state that we had to pick out 30 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 30 Week 2 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the second week of softball.
Take a look at our list and comment on the top games around the state.
Feb. 25th (Tuesday)
Fleming Island at Creekside
Newsome at Calvary Christian
Citrus at Tavares
Eau Gallie at Rockledge
Cypress Creek at Dr. Phillips
Palm Harbor University at Mitchell
North Port at North Fort Myers
Inspiration Academy at Palmetto
East Ridge at South Lake
Venice at Sarasota Riverview
Middleburg at Branford
Feb. 26th (Wednesday)
Montverde Academy at Geneva
Crystal River at Citrus
Palm Harbor University at Mitchell
Sunlake at Wesley Chapel
Feb. 27th (Thursday)
Dr. Joaquin Garcia at King's Academy
North Bay Haven at Altha
Neumann at Evangelical Christian
Pace at Gulf Breeze
Inspiration Academy at Calvary Christian
Plantation American Heritage at Pembroke Pines Charter
Bloomingdale at Wharton
Eustis at Leesburg
Feb. 28th (Friday)
Coral Springs Charter at Park Vista
Calvary Christian at Crystal River
Gulf Breeze at Pine Forest
Naples at Gulf Coast
Fort Myers at Parrish Community
Sunlake at Dunedin
Lake Wales at Bartow
-- Andy Villamarzo