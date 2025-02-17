Top 35 Week 1 Florida high school girls flag football games to watch (2/16/2025)
That’s right, girls flag football action is right around the corner in a couple weeks and there’s plenty of good contests on tap in Week 1. Though games don't get going until the week of Feb. 17-Feb. 22, we wanted to get a head start on things.
Florida girls flag football 2025 season featuring several head coaches from 11-on-11 tackle
There are so many good tilts to choose from that we had to pick out 35 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 35 Week 1 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the first week of girls flag football in the Sunshine State.
Take a look at our list and comment on the top games around the state.
Feb. 17th (Monday)
Tampa Catholic at Seffner Christian
Lake Mary at Sanford Seminole
Pompano Beach at Olympic Heights
Feb. 18th (Tuesday)
Dr. Krop at Goleman
Fort Lauderdale at Cooper City
Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek at Wiregrass Ranch
Homestead at Wellington
Braden River at Manatee
Fletcher at Kathleen
Auburndale at Ridge Community
Lake Nona at Horizon
Nature Coast at Weeki Wachee
Armwood at Newsome
Chiles at Niceville
Feb. 19th (Wednesday)
Boca Raton at Park Vista
Hernando at Brooksville Central
Pine Forest at Pace
Fleming Island at Mandarin
Lake Gibson at Bartow
Countryside at Dunedin
Feb. 20th (Thursday)
Westwood at Lincoln Park Academy
Western at Cooper City
Palmetto at Southeast
Lakewood Ranch at Braden River
Yulee at Raines
Crestview at Navarre
Lincoln at FSU High
St. Petersburg at Hollins
Alonso at Steinbrenner (Game of the Week)
Feb. 21st (Friday)
Miami Edison at Palmetto
Pembroke Pines Charter at St. Thomas Aquinas
Oakleaf at Andrew Jackson
Feb. 22nd (Saturday)
Alonso vs. Mandarin
Riverview vs. Newsome
Wiregrass Ranch vs. Strawberry Crest
More From High School On SI
• Monarch (Florida) to face Archbishop Spalding (Maryland) & Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey) in 2025
• West Boca Raton (Florida) to face multiple national football powers in 2025
• Miami Booker T. Washington head football coach Tim 'Ice' Harris retiring from coaching: Report
• IMG Academy Has Begun Its Search for Billy Miller’s Replacement as Head Football Coach
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi