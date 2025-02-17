High School

Top 35 Week 1 Florida high school girls flag football games to watch (2/16/2025)

We’ve picked out 35 of the top Week 1 games involving high school teams from the state of Florida

Andy Villamarzo

Grace Lynne Photography

That’s right, girls flag football action is right around the corner in a couple weeks and there’s plenty of good contests on tap in Week 1. Though games don't get going until the week of Feb. 17-Feb. 22, we wanted to get a head start on things. 

Florida girls flag football 2025 season featuring several head coaches from 11-on-11 tackle

There are so many good tilts to choose from that we had to pick out 35 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 35 Week 1 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the first week of girls flag football in the Sunshine State. 

Take a look at our list and comment on the top games around the state. 

Feb. 17th (Monday)

Tampa Catholic at Seffner Christian

Lake Mary at Sanford Seminole

Pompano Beach at Olympic Heights

Feb. 18th (Tuesday)

Dr. Krop at Goleman

Fort Lauderdale at Cooper City

Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek at Wiregrass Ranch

Homestead at Wellington

Braden River at Manatee

Fletcher at Kathleen

Auburndale at Ridge Community

Lake Nona at Horizon

Nature Coast at Weeki Wachee

Armwood at Newsome

Chiles at Niceville

Feb. 19th (Wednesday)

Boca Raton at Park Vista

Hernando at Brooksville Central

Pine Forest at Pace

Fleming Island at Mandarin

Lake Gibson at Bartow

Countryside at Dunedin

Feb. 20th (Thursday)

Westwood at Lincoln Park Academy

Western at Cooper City

Palmetto at Southeast

Lakewood Ranch at Braden River

Yulee at Raines

Crestview at Navarre

Lincoln at FSU High

St. Petersburg at Hollins

Alonso at Steinbrenner (Game of the Week)

Feb. 21st (Friday)

Miami Edison at Palmetto

Pembroke Pines Charter at St. Thomas Aquinas

Oakleaf at Andrew Jackson

Feb. 22nd (Saturday)

Alonso vs. Mandarin

Riverview vs. Newsome

Wiregrass Ranch vs. Strawberry Crest

More From High School On SI 

 Monarch (Florida) to face Archbishop Spalding (Maryland) & Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey) in 2025

• West Boca Raton (Florida) to face multiple national football powers in 2025

• Miami Booker T. Washington head football coach Tim 'Ice' Harris retiring from coaching: Report

• IMG Academy Has Begun Its Search for Billy Miller’s Replacement as Head Football Coach

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida