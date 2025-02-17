High School

Top 40 Week 1 Florida high school baseball games to watch (2/17/2025)

We’ve picked out 40 of the top Week 1 games involving high school teams from the state of Florida

Andy Villamarzo

Jason Bello, Bishop Verot High School, Baseball, All-Area, Spring 2024.
Jason Bello, Bishop Verot High School, Baseball, All-Area, Spring 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

That’s right, baseball action made its return last week and there’s plenty of good matchups on tap in Week 2. The Sunshine State sees its fair share of games on a nightly basis and we wanted to get a head start on things as the season gets going. 

There are so many good matchups in-state that we had to pick out 40 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 40 Week 1 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the second week of baseball. 

Take a look at our list and comment on the top games around the state. 

Feb. 17th (Monday)

Lakewood Ranch at Cardinal Mooney

Lakeland Christian at IMG Academy

Archbishop McCarthy at Neumann

Feb. 18th (Tuesday)

Columbus at Palmetto

Aucilla Christian at Leon

Winter Springs at Hagerty

Shorecrest Prep at Calvary Christian

Freeport at Bay

Western at Flanagan

Yulee at Englewood

Somerset Academy at Plantation American Heritage

Stoneman Douglas at North Broward Prep

Suwannee at Buchholz

Fort Myers at Island Coast

Gaither at Steinbrenner

Lake Region at Fort Meade

Feb. 19th (Wednesday)

West Orange at Windermere

Doral Academy at St. Brendan

South Walton at Bozeman

Bishop McLaughlin at East Lake

Feb. 20th (Thursday)

Chaminade-Madonna at Monarch

Maclay at Leon

Merritt Island at Vero Beach

Marathon at Coral Shores

Western at Stoneman Douglas

Niceville at Milton

Sarasota at Mariner

Arnold at Lincoln

North Broward Prep at Cardinal Newman

Estero at Fort Myers Canterbury

South Lake at Horizon

West Orange at Winter Springs

Plant at Blommingdale

St. Augustine at Bartram Trail

Feb. 21st (Friday)

Greater Atlanta Christian (Georgia) at Jesuit

St. Johns Country Day at Valdosta (Georgia)

Windermere at Bishop Moore

St, Thomas Aquinas at Flanagan

Stoneman Douglas at Belen Jesuit

Discovery at Santa Fe Catholic

More From High School On SI 

 Monarch (Florida) to face Archbishop Spalding (Maryland) & Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey) in 2025

• West Boca Raton (Florida) to face multiple national football powers in 2025

• Miami Booker T. Washington head football coach Tim 'Ice' Harris retiring from coaching: Report

• IMG Academy Has Begun Its Search for Billy Miller’s Replacement as Head Football Coach

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida