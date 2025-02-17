Top 40 Week 1 Florida high school baseball games to watch (2/17/2025)
That’s right, baseball action made its return last week and there’s plenty of good matchups on tap in Week 2. The Sunshine State sees its fair share of games on a nightly basis and we wanted to get a head start on things as the season gets going.
There are so many good matchups in-state that we had to pick out 40 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 40 Week 1 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the second week of baseball.
Take a look at our list and comment on the top games around the state.
Feb. 17th (Monday)
Lakewood Ranch at Cardinal Mooney
Lakeland Christian at IMG Academy
Archbishop McCarthy at Neumann
Feb. 18th (Tuesday)
Columbus at Palmetto
Aucilla Christian at Leon
Winter Springs at Hagerty
Shorecrest Prep at Calvary Christian
Freeport at Bay
Western at Flanagan
Yulee at Englewood
Somerset Academy at Plantation American Heritage
Stoneman Douglas at North Broward Prep
Suwannee at Buchholz
Fort Myers at Island Coast
Gaither at Steinbrenner
Lake Region at Fort Meade
Feb. 19th (Wednesday)
West Orange at Windermere
Doral Academy at St. Brendan
South Walton at Bozeman
Bishop McLaughlin at East Lake
Feb. 20th (Thursday)
Chaminade-Madonna at Monarch
Maclay at Leon
Merritt Island at Vero Beach
Marathon at Coral Shores
Western at Stoneman Douglas
Niceville at Milton
Sarasota at Mariner
Arnold at Lincoln
North Broward Prep at Cardinal Newman
Estero at Fort Myers Canterbury
South Lake at Horizon
West Orange at Winter Springs
Plant at Blommingdale
St. Augustine at Bartram Trail
Feb. 21st (Friday)
Greater Atlanta Christian (Georgia) at Jesuit
St. Johns Country Day at Valdosta (Georgia)
Windermere at Bishop Moore
St, Thomas Aquinas at Flanagan
Stoneman Douglas at Belen Jesuit
Discovery at Santa Fe Catholic
More From High School On SI
• Monarch (Florida) to face Archbishop Spalding (Maryland) & Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey) in 2025
• West Boca Raton (Florida) to face multiple national football powers in 2025
• Miami Booker T. Washington head football coach Tim 'Ice' Harris retiring from coaching: Report
• IMG Academy Has Begun Its Search for Billy Miller’s Replacement as Head Football Coach
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi