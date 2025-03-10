High School

Top 40 Week 4 Florida high school softball games to watch (3/10/2025)

We’ve picked out 40 of the top Week 4 games involving high school teams from the state of Florida

Andy Villamarzo

ECS hosted Bishop Verot for th Private 8 softball title on Thursday, June 6. The Sentinels won 9-3.
ECS hosted Bishop Verot for th Private 8 softball title on Thursday, June 6. The Sentinels won 9-3.

That’s right, Florida high school softball action is in full gear and there is plenty of good contests on tap in Week 4.

There are so many good matchups in-state that we had to pick out 40 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 40 Week 4 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the fourth week of softball. 

Take a look at our list and comment on the top games around the state. 

Monday, March 10 

Trenton at Middleburg 

Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek at Wiregrass Ranch 

Tuesday, March 11 

Baker County at Baldwin 

Fort Walton Beach at Navarre 

Sarasota Riverview at Clearwater 

Steinbrenner at Calvary Christian 

East Lake at River Ridge 

Berkeley Prep at Land O’ Lakes 

Wellington at Palm Beach Central 

Plantation American Heritage at Doral Academy 

Newberry at Buchholz 

Alachua Santa Fe at Williston 

Riverview at Plant City

Lakewood Ranch at Parrish Community 

Dunnellon at Columbia 

Osceola at Mitchell 

Evangelical Christian at North Fort Myers 

North Bay Haven at Arnold 

Newsome at Sumner 

Crystal River at Nature Coast 

Charlotte at Venice 

Wednesday, March 12 

Fleming Island at Creekside 

Sunlake at Mitchell 

Thursday, March 13 

Coral Springs Charter at West Broward 

Clearwater at Palm Harbor University 

Parrish Community at Berkeley Prep 

East Ridge at Doral Academy

Plantation American Heritage at Palm Beach Central 

Steinbrenner at River Ridge 

Sarasota at Sarasota Riverview 

Creekside at Ponte Vedra 

Lake Region at Calvary Christian 

Charlotte at Evangelical Christian 

Mitchell at Land O’ Lakes 

Friday, March 14 

Westminster Academy at Fort Myers 

Evangelical Christian at Lake Region 

Spanish Fort (Alabama) at North Bay Haven 

Gulf Shores (Alabama) at Pace 

Fort Meade at Plant City 

Hernando at Springstead 

