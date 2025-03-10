Top 40 Week 4 Florida high school softball games to watch (3/10/2025)
That’s right, Florida high school softball action is in full gear and there is plenty of good contests on tap in Week 4.
There are so many good matchups in-state that we had to pick out 40 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 40 Week 4 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the fourth week of softball.
Take a look at our list and comment on the top games around the state.
Monday, March 10
Trenton at Middleburg
Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek at Wiregrass Ranch
Tuesday, March 11
Baker County at Baldwin
Fort Walton Beach at Navarre
Sarasota Riverview at Clearwater
Steinbrenner at Calvary Christian
East Lake at River Ridge
Berkeley Prep at Land O’ Lakes
Wellington at Palm Beach Central
Plantation American Heritage at Doral Academy
Newberry at Buchholz
Alachua Santa Fe at Williston
Riverview at Plant City
Lakewood Ranch at Parrish Community
Dunnellon at Columbia
Osceola at Mitchell
Evangelical Christian at North Fort Myers
North Bay Haven at Arnold
Newsome at Sumner
Crystal River at Nature Coast
Charlotte at Venice
Wednesday, March 12
Fleming Island at Creekside
Sunlake at Mitchell
Thursday, March 13
Coral Springs Charter at West Broward
Clearwater at Palm Harbor University
Parrish Community at Berkeley Prep
East Ridge at Doral Academy
Plantation American Heritage at Palm Beach Central
Steinbrenner at River Ridge
Sarasota at Sarasota Riverview
Creekside at Ponte Vedra
Lake Region at Calvary Christian
Charlotte at Evangelical Christian
Mitchell at Land O’ Lakes
Friday, March 14
Westminster Academy at Fort Myers
Evangelical Christian at Lake Region
Spanish Fort (Alabama) at North Bay Haven
Gulf Shores (Alabama) at Pace
Fort Meade at Plant City
Hernando at Springstead
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi