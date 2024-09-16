Vote: Florida High School Football Coach of the Week (9/16/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Coach of the Week poll for the entire state. Coaches around the Sunshine State led their teams to big wins in Week 4 of the regular season.
As such, we have six head coaches nominated this week for the SBLive’s Florida High School Football Coach of the Week award from September 12-14, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the coach selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jason Kradman, Jupiter
The Warriors are off to a strong 3-0 start and its been under the steady leadership of Kradman at the helm. Kradman navigated his Jupiter team to a 17-0 victory last week over Palm Beach Gardens.
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Florida High School Coach of the Week for Sep. 12-Sep. 14 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Sept. 22nd at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced with our next poll. If you would like to nominate a coach, please email villamarzo@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveFL.
Here are this week's nominees:
Jamelle Murray, Delray Beach Atlantic
One of the most impressive wins from last week was the Eagles defeating Blanche Ely 42-13, improving to 4-0. Murray has shown he's one of the top coaches around.
Bill Vonada, Crystal River
In his first year back as a head coach, Vonada has been superb for the Pirates. Vonada, a longtime Hernando County head coach, put Crystal River in the driver's seat for a district title with a 9-0 win over Hernando last week.
Jacquez Green, Manatee
We have to mention the former University of Florida standout in this poll as Green led his Hurricanes to a 34-27 victory over Buchholz. Manatee sits at 3-1 on the season.
Jamie Rodgers, Bradford
Rodgers just wants folks around the state to recognize that Bradford is one of the top programs around. Folks in Starke know this and he's led them to a 4-0 start after a 18-13 win over Mandarin.
Karl Calhoun, Sanford Seminole
Sanford Seminole wanted to make a statement when they welcomed a very talented Monarch team into town last week. Calhoun led his Seminoles to a thrilling 30-26 victory.
Adam Gore, Chiefland
Gore is very familiar with Chiefland and if anyone knows the Indians, it's him. Chiefland continued its winning ways and improved to 4-0 after a 38-20 win over Lafayette.
