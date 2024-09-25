Vote: Florida High School Football Coach of the Week (9/24/2024)
Florida high school football is back and so begins our Coach of the Week poll for the entire state. Coaches around the Sunshine State led their teams to big wins in Week 5 of the regular season.
As such, we have five head coaches nominated this week for the SBLive’s Florida High School Football Coach of the Week award from September 19-21, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the coach selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Adam Gore, Chiefland
Gore is very familiar with Chiefland and if anyone knows the Indians, it's him. Chiefland continued its winning ways and improved to 4-0 after a 38-20 win over Lafayette.
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Florida High School Coach of the Week for Sep. 19-Sep. 21 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Sept. 29th at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced with our next poll. If you would like to nominate a coach, please email villamarzo@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveFL.
Here are this week's nominees:
Collin Drafts, Nease
The Panthers' head coach led his Panthers to a thrilling 35-34 victory over rival St. Augustine last week.
Jeff Conaway, The First Academy
When it has come to making a statement, Conaway and his group did as the Arkansas transplant led his Royals to a 41-28 win over Delray Beach Atlantic.
Jared Clark, Cardinal Mooney
Not many had the Cougars beating Bishop Veort, but Clark had his kids believing in a 49-28 victory over the Vikings.
Ciff Lohrey, DeSoto County
The Bulldogs notched victory No. 1 for first-year head coach Cliff Lohrey as they defeated Bayshore, 29-26, last week.
Rodney Wells, Dr. Phillips
In what was one of the upsets of Week 5, Wells guided his Panthers to a 26-21 victory over Lake Mary.
