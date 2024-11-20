Vote: South Suncoast Florida high school football Player of the Week (11/20/2024)
Florida high school football season has reached the postseason and so have our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in the first round of the FHSAA playoffs.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s South Suncoast Football Player of the Week award from Nov. 11-Nov. 16, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Andrew Heidel, Manatee
Senior quarterback completed 14 of 20 passes for 340 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-26 win over Pinellas Park in a Region 5A-3 quarterfinal.
KeiShawn Smith, Manatee
Ran all over the Pinellas Park defense with 27 carries for 179 yards and four touchdowns, as the senior helped his team to a 55-26 victory over Pinellas Park in a Region 5A-3 quarterfinal.
Jalen Bryant, Manatee
Senior wide receiver hauled in six catches and turned them into 191 yards and three touchdowns, as the Hurricanes won 55-26 over Pinellas Park in a Region 5A-3 quarterfinal.
Jayce Nixon, Venice
Senior signal call connected on 9 of 17 passes for 120 yards with two touchdowns against an interception, and also ran for a touchdown in a 56-7 win over Haines City in a Region 7A-2 quarterfinal.
Gata Wilder, Venice
Helping the Indians to a 56-7 victory over Haines City in a Region 7A-2 quarterfinal, the senior carried the ball nine times for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
Winston Watkins Jr., Venice
The senior caught four passes for 71 yards and corralled two touchdown tosses, contributing to a 56-7 win over Haines City in a Region 7A-2 quarterfinal.
Seven Bullock, Charlotte
Senior had a big night despite a 27-21 overtime loss at Fort Myers in a Region 5A-3 quarterfinal, with three receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown, and also had two interceptions including one he returned for a touchdown.
Connail Jackson, Cardinal Mooney
Sophomore had a big night in a 55-27 win over Somerset Academy in a Region 2A-3 quarterfinal, rushing 21 times for an eye-popping 226 yards and five touchdowns.
Tra’vion Lester, Cardinal Mooney
Freshman defensive lineman played like a veteran in a 55-27 victory over Somerset Academy in a Region 2A-3 quarterfinal, compiling 10 tackles including five for a loss to go with five sacks.
D.J. Johnson, Sarasota Booker
Senior helped the Tornadoes to a 58-6 win over Hardee in a Region 3A-3 quarterfinal, rushing for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
